Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega, has said that both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party led Nigeria astray in the last 21 years of democratic governance.

Speaking at the maiden inaugural lecture of Kwaravisioners Network for Rural Development, in Ilorin the Kwara State capital, on Saturday, Jega advocated for the creation of new special vehicles to free Nigeria from its present strangulation.

According to Daily Post, Jega spoke on the theme, “Politics, Governance and Leadership Recruitment in 21st Century Democracy” describing Nigeria as a failing state.

He urged Nigerians to work hard to change their ways for the country to move forward.

“From the local, state and federal government levels, we have clueless leadership because of the way they got into power,” he declared.

He warned that Nigeria may run aground if the needful is not done at the right time.

The former INEC chairman also called for development of a people-oriented party structure that would be accountable to the people, adding that the people must also elect leaders with integrity and competence.

Jega, used the occasion to dismiss speculation about presidential ambition, saying, “I have no presidential ambition, all I am doing is to contribute to a credible, reliable and acceptable process of election and leadership recruitment in the country.”

Also contributing, Tope Kolade Fasua, blamed both politicians and intellectuals for the rot in the country.

Apparently referring to the degree of corruption in Nigeria, Fasua compared Nigeria with Ghana saying the difference between the two countries was wide from the entry point of that country at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra.

He said available data indicated that Nigeria has now become the third most unsafe country in the world, due to the present insecurity challenges facing the country.