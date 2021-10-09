Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega

He urged Nigerians to work hard to change their ways for the country to move forward.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2021

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega, has said that both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party led Nigeria astray in the last 21 years of democratic governance.

Speaking at the maiden inaugural lecture of Kwaravisioners Network for Rural Development, in Ilorin the Kwara State capital, on Saturday, Jega advocated for the creation of new special vehicles to free Nigeria from its present strangulation.

Chairman Jega, of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC)

According to Daily Post, Jega spoke on the theme, “Politics, Governance and Leadership Recruitment in 21st Century Democracy” describing Nigeria as a failing state.

He urged Nigerians to work hard to change their ways for the country to move forward.

“From the local, state and federal government levels, we have clueless leadership because of the way they got into power,” he declared.

He warned that Nigeria may run aground if the needful is not done at the right time.

The former INEC chairman also called for development of a people-oriented party structure that would be accountable to the people, adding that the people must also elect leaders with integrity and competence.

Jega, used the occasion to dismiss speculation about presidential ambition, saying, “I have no presidential ambition, all I am doing is to contribute to a credible, reliable and acceptable process of election and leadership recruitment in the country.”

Also contributing, Tope Kolade Fasua, blamed both politicians and intellectuals for the rot in the country.

Apparently referring to the degree of corruption in Nigeria, Fasua compared Nigeria with Ghana saying the difference between the two countries was wide from the entry point of that country at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra.

He said available data indicated that Nigeria has now become the third most unsafe country in the world, due to the present insecurity challenges facing the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning Presidency To North Brought Buhari But Nigeria Gained Nothing – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Needs Institutions, Not Rallying Round Personalities Like Tinubu – All Progressives Congress Lawmaker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Zoning Chairmanship Of Peoples Democratic Party To North Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – Coalition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Quietly Returns To Nigeria From UK, Shuns Earlier Planned Fanfare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Thugs Attack All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Burn House In Nasarawa Over Election Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning Presidency To North Brought Buhari But Nigeria Gained Nothing – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
News Nigeria Now Facing Politically Motivated Killings – Buhari Admits
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Needs Institutions, Not Rallying Round Personalities Like Tinubu – All Progressives Congress Lawmaker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Zoning Chairmanship Of Peoples Democratic Party To North Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – Coalition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Tragedy Of Serving A Dictator – The Case Study Of Tolu Ogunlesi, By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Sokoto Market, Kill 19 Traders, Injure Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Quietly Returns To Nigeria From UK, Shuns Earlier Planned Fanfare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Ministry Of Justice Under Attorney-General, Malami Goes Bankrupt, Exhausts 2021 Budget, Unable To Pay Workers' Salaries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Kogi State Residents Live In Fear As Gunmen Abduct Two Chiefs, Kill Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Sets Up Court Martial To Try 158 Officers, Soldiers In North-East
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Condemns Illegal Detention Of Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Without Access To Counsels, Relations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad