Nigerian Army Sets Up Court Martial To Try 158 Officers, Soldiers In North-East

The military personnel numbering 158 will be tried on matters that pertain directly to the regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of the military.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2021

The Nigerian Army’s Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, on Saturday, inaugurated two court martials to try defaulting personnel serving at the operation ground in the North-East.

The military personnel numbering 158 will, according to the Theatre Commander of the Joint Taskforce, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, be tried on matters that pertain directly to the regimentation, discipline, efficiency and morale of the military.

File photo used to illustrate story

According to Punch, Musa made this assertion while inaugurating the general and special court-martials in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“To maintain the armed forces in a state of readiness, the military as an institution must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively in accordance with the extant laws,” the Theatre Commander stated.

“The military has its code of service discipline to meet its peculiar disciplinary needs. In this regard, emphasis shall be laid on statute laws and the traditional military regimentation with due adherence to the fair hearing requirements as enshrined in the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended,” he noted.

Also speaking, the President of the General Court Martial, Maj Gen. Bainze Mohammed, said there are 28 officers to be tried while the remaining 130 are soldiers serving in the various units of the operation ground.

He said further that the two courts martial inaugurated were in line with the two set of laws guiding the command. As such, the court martial is not only a jury for trial but also a court to speedily dispose cases and award punishments in the event of conviction of any personnel.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Hannatu Musawa Generation Game By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan, And The Army By Ola’ Idowu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Foreign Troops Only Giving Nigerian Soldiers ‘Coordinates’ Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Fresh Fighting, New Blame Game in South Sudan
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Islamists, Nigerian Army Suffer Heavy Casualties In Battles In Maiduguri And Monguno
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Why Jonathan Cannot Fire Jega
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning Presidency To North Brought Buhari But Nigeria Gained Nothing – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
News Nigeria Now Facing Politically Motivated Killings – Buhari Admits
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Needs Institutions, Not Rallying Round Personalities Like Tinubu – All Progressives Congress Lawmaker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Zoning Chairmanship Of Peoples Democratic Party To North Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – Coalition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Tragedy Of Serving A Dictator – The Case Study Of Tolu Ogunlesi, By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Sokoto Market, Kill 19 Traders, Injure Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Quietly Returns To Nigeria From UK, Shuns Earlier Planned Fanfare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Ministry Of Justice Under Attorney-General, Malami Goes Bankrupt, Exhausts 2021 Budget, Unable To Pay Workers' Salaries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Kogi State Residents Live In Fear As Gunmen Abduct Two Chiefs, Kill Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Condemns Illegal Detention Of Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Without Access To Counsels, Relations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad