Police Arrest Women Using Hijabs To Smuggle Guns To Kidnappers In Kaduna

Two female suspects have been paraded by the police in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for trafficking guns to kidnappers for different operations.

The Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, paraded 11 kidnap suspects, including the two women.

Nigerian Police Officers

One of the suspects, Aisha Ibrahim, 30, narrated how she moved an AK-47 rifle from Lafia, Nasarawa State to Kaduna State.

Ibrahim said she delivered the gun in Kaduna to her male lover – one of the paraded suspects, whom she identified as Babangida.

The other female suspect, Hafsat Adamu, also said she took a gun from Kujama to Abuja junction in Kaduna State.

She said she travelled in a commuter vehicle while hiding the gun in a box.

Adamu said one Suleiman (also paraded) gave her the gun in Kujama and received her at Abuja Junction, from where both joined a commercial vehicle to Gwagalada in Abuja.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Musa Ibrahim, 27, said it was easier for him to carry out kidnapping operations while dressed in military uniforms.