Police Arrest Women Using Hijabs To Smuggle Guns To Kidnappers In Kaduna

One of the suspects, Aisha Ibrahim, 30, narrated how she moved an AK-47 rifle from Lafia, Nasarawa State to Kaduna State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2021

Two female suspects have been paraded by the police in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for trafficking guns to kidnappers for different operations.

The Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, paraded 11 kidnap suspects, including the two women.

Nigerian Police Officers Vanguard Newspaper

One of the suspects, Aisha Ibrahim, 30, narrated how she moved an AK-47 rifle from Lafia, Nasarawa State to Kaduna State.

Ibrahim said she delivered the gun in Kaduna to her male lover – one of the paraded suspects, whom she identified as Babangida.

The other female suspect, Hafsat Adamu, also said she took a gun from Kujama to Abuja junction in Kaduna State.

She said she travelled in a commuter vehicle while hiding the gun in a box.

Adamu said one Suleiman (also paraded) gave her the gun in Kujama and received her at Abuja Junction, from where both joined a commercial vehicle to Gwagalada in Abuja.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Musa Ibrahim, 27, said it was easier for him to carry out kidnapping operations while dressed in military uniforms.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kogi State Residents Live In Fear As Gunmen Abduct Two Chiefs, Kill Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex-for-grades: I Have Seen "Floating Threats" Since Undercover Investigation, Says BBC Journalist, Kiki Mordi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Abuja, Police Charge Victims of ‘One Chance’ Robberies N20,000 To Launch Investigation Into Crime
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME How El-Rufai Emboldened Kidnappers, Frustrated Plans To Rescue Our Children -Parents Of Abducted Schoolgirls Lament
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery Update: Nigerian Police Keep Mum On Suspects, Loot
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning Presidency To North Brought Buhari But Nigeria Gained Nothing – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria Now Facing Politically Motivated Killings – Buhari Admits
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Needs Institutions, Not Rallying Round Personalities Like Tinubu – All Progressives Congress Lawmaker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Zoning Chairmanship Of Peoples Democratic Party To North Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – Coalition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Tragedy Of Serving A Dictator – The Case Study Of Tolu Ogunlesi, By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Sokoto Market, Kill 19 Traders, Injure Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Quietly Returns To Nigeria From UK, Shuns Earlier Planned Fanfare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Ministry Of Justice Under Attorney-General, Malami Goes Bankrupt, Exhausts 2021 Budget, Unable To Pay Workers' Salaries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kogi State Residents Live In Fear As Gunmen Abduct Two Chiefs, Kill Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Sets Up Court Martial To Try 158 Officers, Soldiers In North-East
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad