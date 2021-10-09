South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2021

A Yoruba Group, Voice of Reason Advocacy for Social Development Foundation, VOR, has launched a grassroots campaign to sensitise the Yoruba people to the need to unanimously support the campaign for the abolition of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria to pave way for a regional referendum.

The group, comprising of accomplished Yoruba Elders in the medical, academics, law, media, public relations, finance, public administration, accounting and Information Technology, said it initiated the move to let the Yoruba people know that the major factor responsible for under-development and bad governance in Yorubaland is the 1999 Constitution which they described as fraudulent.

To actualise its vision, the group said it is sponsoring radio jingles in frontline radio stations in Ibadan, Oyo State, to pilot its mobilisation drive.

Also, VOR said in preparation for a million-man consultative forum scheduled to hold in Ibadan, it launched a registration portal requesting the formal and informal sectors in Oyo State to register for participation.

In a statement by a member of VOR sub-committee on Mass Mobilisation, Dr. Seyi Roberts, the group said VOR is committed towards ensuring that the masses are actively carried along in the struggle for the restoration of Yoruba Nationhood which he said “must begin with the abolition of Military Imposed and fraudulent 1999 Constitution that breeds poverty, under-development, poverty, starvation, corruption and gross mis-governance.”

Aside the ongoing Radio Campaign in Ibadan, VOR said it has erected banners and bill boards in all strategic locations in the ancient city, urging the people to register to support the #End1999Constitution.

One of the billboards was placed along Lagos-Ibadan express way, inward Ibadan, after Guru Maraji. Two banners were also sighted opposite the Ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan while some banners were sighted in the popular Iwo Road of the ancient city and directly opposite the Premier University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

SaharaReporters, New York

