Group Writes Buhari’s Minister Malami Over Non-compliance With Supreme Court Judgement On $62Billion Owed By 6 Oil Companies

Professor Omotoye Olorode and Jaye Gaskia on behalf of the group knocked the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva, for asking the oil companies not to pay.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2021

The People's Alternative Political Movement (PAPM) has asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to enforce the Supreme Court judgement directing the Nigerian government to recover all revenues lost to oil-exploring and exploiting companies due to wrong profit-sharing formula since August 2003.

Professor Omotoye Olorode and Jaye Gaskia on behalf of the group knocked the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva, for asking the oil companies not to pay.

Abubakar Malami

In a letter signed by their counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), the group asked Malami to use his office to ensure that the said sum of $62 billion is recovered from the companies and paid into the Federation Account without any further delay.

The letter read, “We are Solicitors to Professor Omotoye Olorode and Jaye Gaskia of the People's Alternative Political Movement (PAPM) on whose behalf we write this letter.

“Our clients have instructed us to remind you that the Federal Government has not enforced the above-mentioned Judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered on October 20, 2018. In the said Judgment the apex court had directed the Federal Government to immediately take steps to recover all revenues lost to oil-exploring and exploiting companies due to the wrong profit-sharing formula since August 2003.

“Based on the aforesaid Judgment, you did request for the immediate payment of the sum of $62 billion owed by the six international oil companies with joint operating agreements with the NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) namely Shell Petroleum Development Company, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and Chevron Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, TotalElf Nigeria and Pan Ocean Oil Company.

“But to the utter dismay of our clients, Mr. Timipre Silva, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources publicly stated that ‘Well, we have started discussions. Let us consider that as a lost opportunity, the money was not in a cupboard, they have taken it. Nobody can bring out that kind of money, I mean we can’t get $62 billion. We can maybe get something from them but not $62 billion. It’s an opportunity we have lost. We have already started discussions with them but what is clear is that it is a lost opportunity really.’

“In view of the foregoing, we have the instructions of our client to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the said sum of $62 billion is recovered from the International Oil Companies and paid into the Federation Account without any further delay.

“However, if you fail or refuse to accede to the request of our client we shall not hesitate to approach the Federal High Court to seek an order to compel you to comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court in accordance with section 287(1) of the Constitution which provides that ‘The decisions of the Supreme court shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by courts with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the supreme Court.’

“As we await your reply to this letter please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and professional regards.”

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Alleged N1.5billion Debt: Court Sets Date To Decide If To Unfreeze 20 Bank Accounts Of Bauchi Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Sowore Bail
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Federal High Court Remands Jonathan's Cousin Azibaola In Prison Custody
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Forgery Scandal: Saraki And Ekweremadu's Arraignment May Not Hold Tomorrow As They Continue To Evade Proper Service
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal Tribunal Strikes Down Onjeh’s Petition Against Mark
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal Company Slams N8b Copyright Infringement Suit On Ecobank
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News IPOB Bans Rearing, Consumption Of Cows In South-East Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I'm A Little Emotional, I Returned Hale, Hearty And Well’—Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Tells Gathering At Welcome-back Event
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion CHIWETALU AGU: An Open Letter To Emeka Rollas And Why He Must Resign As President Of Actors Guild Of Nigeria, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged N1.5billion Debt: Court Sets Date To Decide If To Unfreeze 20 Bank Accounts Of Bauchi Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2022 Budget: Loan-Borrowing Buhari Presidency To Spend N13billion On Presidential Jets, N2.3billion On Foreign, Local Trips
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Malabu Oil: Group Writes Buhari'’s Attorney-General Malami Over Its Chairman, Suraju’s Alleged Cyberstalking Case
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde Threatens N3billion Suit Against Chieftain In His Party, PDP Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam TRENDING VIDEOS: Cleric Asks Islamic Students To Brutally Flog Colleagues For Attending Birthday Party In Kwara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Suffers From Clueless Leadership From Federal To Local Levels – Attahiru Jega
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News BREAKING: Buhari's Aide, Sarki Abba Loses Mother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad