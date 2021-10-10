IPOB Bans Rearing, Consumption Of Cows In South-East Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has banned the rearing and consumption of cows in the South-East region.

 

IPOB Head of Directorate of State (DOS), Mazi Chika Edoziem, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Grazing cows Post Nigeria

Edoziem, however, said the ban would take complete effect in six months.

 

He added that only local breed would henceforth “be consumed and used for all ceremonies in Biafraland.”

 

According to him, “from that date, no more Fulani cows shall be allowed into Biafraland for any reason, not for burials, title taking, weddings, etc.”

 

He said the ban followed constant attacks on their people by suspected Fulani herdsmen, resulting in killing, raping of their women and other forms of assaults.

 

This comes after the 17 Southern governors led by Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state met in Lagos on July 5, 2021, and “set a timeline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states”.

