Buhari's Attorney-General, Malami’s Ministry To Spend N4.4billion On Prosecution Of Boko Haram Suspects, Consultancy Services, Others in 2022

The Nigerian government has allocated N308,647,164 for the "prosecution of Boko Haram suspects, offenders of government recovered assets and improving asset recovery and monitoring process, prison inmates, maritime/offshore offenses".

This was contained in the 2022 appropriation budget for the Ministry of Justice, obtained by SaharaReporters.

In the budget which was analysed by SaharaReporters, it was further realised that N2,004,014,608 would be used by the ministry for “Consulting and Professional Services.”

The budget further stated that the sum of N2,000,514,608 would be used for “Legal services.”

SaharaReporters had in April, reported how over 400 persons were arrested by security agencies during a nationwide crackdown on the suspected Boko Haram financiers and collaborators.

They were reportedly arrested in an operation being coordinated by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The operation was said to have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

However, SaharaReporters had reported how about 300 of the suspects have been released on the order of Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) after collecting bribes from them.