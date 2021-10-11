Fulani Herdsmen Have Wreaked More Havoc In Northern Nigeria Than The South —Shehu Sani

According to Sani, the Southern governors have a right to do so to curb security challenges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2021

A former Senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has said that Fulani herdsmen perpetrated more atrocities in Northern Nigeria than in the South. 

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have been accused of killing, abducting and raping people in many parts of the country, heightening the state of insecurity. 

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, however, said the Southern Governors' Forum (SGF) was right to have resolved to ban the open grazing in their region. 

According to Sani, the Southern governors have a right to do so to curb security challenges. 

He, however, said the governors from the two regions - North and South should have sat at a roundtable to discuss the issues before enacting anti-open grazing laws in their states.

Sani made the statement in an exclusive interview with SaharaReporters on Sunday. 

The former Senator also said the criminal activities of herders in the South do not represent the image of the North, while adding that any reasonable Northerner should not support their activities. 

He insisted that governors from the Northern and the Southern regions can still resolve their differences amicably, but lamented that they are politicising cogent national issues.

“Well, the Fulani herdsmen who we call bandits in the North created more havoc in the North than in the southern part of the country. The governors of the South are not wrong in the resolution to checkmate the activities of the Fulani herdsmen. They are very right to do that.

“But, you see the point is the politicisation of it. A reasonable Northerner should not defend the Fulani herdsmen who have been killing people. But, the Southerners should not think the atrocities of the Fulani herdsmen represent the wish of the North.

“The governors could have sat down on the table just as they used to agree when they are sharing common ideas on crude oil accounts or collecting bailout funds together, and agree to resolve these problems amicably,” Sani said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics What Probably Angered Northern Governors, Made Them Insist On Retaining Presidency In 2023—Shehu Sani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Attorney-General, Malami’s Ministry To Spend N4.4billion On Prosecution Of Boko Haram Suspects, Consultancy Services, Others in 2022
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governor Obiano’s Confession That Fellow South-East Governors Sponsor Killings In Anambra Vindicates Us – IPOB
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Politics Loan-borrowing Buhari Earmarks N77million For Aso Rock Rent, N400million To Replace Villa's Telecoms Infrastructure In 2022
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawless Security Operatives Attached To Nigeria's Senate President, Lawan’s Convoy Attack Motorist In Abuja, Destroy Car
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Now Demand Cooked Food As Ransom Because Of Hunger In Kaduna—Resident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Group Petitions FBI, Demands Prosecution Of Buhari's Minister Over Alleged Perjury In US Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics What Probably Angered Northern Governors, Made Them Insist On Retaining Presidency In 2023—Shehu Sani
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Attorney-General, Malami’s Ministry To Spend N4.4billion On Prosecution Of Boko Haram Suspects, Consultancy Services, Others in 2022
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Economic And Financial Crimes Collusion, By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Pensioner Slumps During Protest Over Unpaid Gratuities In Edo
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Orders Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Remove Name Of Media Businessman, Raymond Dokpesi From Watch List
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Governor Obiano’s Confession That Fellow South-East Governors Sponsor Killings In Anambra Vindicates Us – IPOB
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Column Can Nigeria Afford To Add Another ₦1.6 trillion To Its ₦13 trillion Foreign Debt? By Ibrahim B. Anoba
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Now Demand Cooked Food As Ransom Because Of Hunger In Kaduna—Resident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Loan-borrowing Buhari Earmarks N77million For Aso Rock Rent, N400million To Replace Villa's Telecoms Infrastructure In 2022
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Nigeria's Ex-Governors, Minister Kept N117Billion Assets In Two Tax Haven Banks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Police Shot Welder In Imo, Labelled Him IPOB Leader To Cover Up Action—Source
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad