Governor Obiano’s Confession That Fellow South-East Governors Sponsor Killings In Anambra Vindicates Us – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the statement by the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, that his fellow governors in the South-East region of Nigeria are fuelling insecurity in the region vindicated the group.

IPOB revealed this in a statement released by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, which was obtained by SaharaReporters.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Obiano had revealed on Thursday why he shunned the meeting of Governors held in Enugu.

He said he deliberately decided to stay away from the meeting of the South-East Governors’ Forum because some of his colleagues were allegedly sponsoring the current insecurity in his state.

Anambra was the only state that was not represented at the meeting as the deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, did not also attend.

Following the absence of Anambra State at the meeting, Obiano’s political opponents have been blaming the governor for absenting himself from such an important meeting where issues of insecurity in the South East were deliberated upon.

Obiano, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye said the governor could not fathom sitting to discuss security with “certain individuals” who were behind the violence plaguing his state.

Describing his critics as noisemakers, who were merely justifying the sponsorship of their benefactors, the governor said, “Did you really expect my governor would be meeting, and dining with some persons ostensibly funding and sponsoring insecurity and terrorism in Anambra State?

“What people are saying goes to no issue in the first instance because it is a public knowledge that those doing the killings are not from Anambra State and no Anambra person would go to this extent.”

Reacting, IPOB stated, “We are the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the able leadership of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We have always distanced ourselves from the senseless killings in Biafra land especially in Anambra and Imo States but some gullible fellows do not want to believe us.

“Now we have been vindicated by the recent confession by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on why he did not attend the meeting of South-East governors in Enugu.

"The governor said without equivocations that he deliberately stayed away from the meeting because he didn't consider it proper to sit at the table and discuss security with those who are sponsoring the insecurity and killings in his state.

“Governor Obiano did not mince words when he said that the killings in Anambra were politically motivated. He accused his fellow governors and politicians of masterminding the killings in his state for political gains.

“Now, our question to all those still pointing accusing fingers at IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN operatives for the killings in Anambra is; how many of the South-East Governors are IPOB members? Since according to Governor Obiano, the killings are being sponsored by some persons expected in the meeting for political reasons, how many of the attendees are IPOB members? Can the same people who find it hard to believe our explanations now believe us if we say that all South-East governors except Obiano are our members and sponsors?

“For the umpteenth time, let's restate that we have no hands in the senseless killings of innocent citizens in Biafra land especially Imo and Anambra states. Politicians and traitors bent on implicating IPOB to impress their Fulani slave masters are the ones masterminding this genocide in collaboration with the wicked Nigerian security agents.”