N6.9billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2021

A Federal High Court in Lagos State, on Monday, further adjourned until December 1 and 3 the continuation of the trial of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N6.9billion fraud.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018, in the sum of N50million, with sureties in like sum.

The defendant was subsequently, re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from Mrs Olatoregun, following EFCC’s petition.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted, while the case was adjourned for trial.

The commission has since opened its case, and is still leading witnesses in evidence.

Meanwhile, the case, which was fixed for continuation of trial on Monday, could not proceed.

The case, which was listed in the cause list, was called at about 11.40am, as parties were awaiting one of the defence counsels.

When it was eventually called, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) informed the court, that having waited until almost noon, it would be better to grant an adjournment, to enable parties to come back and face the trial.

Although the first defence counsel, Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN) had urged the prosecutor to begin examination of its witness, who was already present in court, the case was, however, adjourned at the instance of the prosecutor.

The judge had urged parties to take new dates within the year, especially as no progress had been made in the matter since resumption.

Following agreement of parties, the case was consequently, adjourned until December 1, December 2 and December 3 respectively for continuation of trial.

