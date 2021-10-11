Nigerian Polytechnic Student Commits Suicide In Lagos After Being Dumped By Lover

Olivia James, a Higher National Diploma student of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi State, has reportedly committed suicide in Lagos State shortly after her boyfriend broke up with her.

The deceased, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, October 6, was said to have consumed a poisonous substance after a misunderstanding with her boyfriend identified as Henry who is said to be on the run.

She was found unconscious in her apartment during the weekend by her friends who rushed her to the hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

“She ended her life after her boyfriend ended their relationship. During the course of their misunderstanding, Henry stopped taking her calls; rather an unknown female was the one answering the calls.

“Unable to live with the realisation that the man she spent all her savings on was likely cheating and acting uninterested in their relationship, Olivia took the move of ending her life,” a source said.

“She left a Whatsapp message for one of her friends about taking her life,” a friend of the deceased posted.

Godswill Chinecherem Okoro, the Students Union Government’s Director of Information and Publicity, of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic also confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said, “Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana loses student to suicide over heartbreak. Miss Olivia James, An undergraduate student of Library and Information Science (LIS), Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Ebonyi State, has reportedly committed suicide over a heartbreak.

“The Student was said to have drunk a substance suspected to be sniper and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival. Sources available said that she committed suicide because of her boyfriend who left her.

“A student of the Polytechnic described her death as "Unfortunate". May her Soul find rest, Amen.”