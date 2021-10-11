Security Forces Kill 32 Bandits In Zamfara Fleeing To Niger, Lose Policeman

The incident occurred at Bangu Gari in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2021

The joint security forces comprising the police and the military have shot dead 32 bandits in their attempt to flee from Zamfara State forests to Niger State.

According to PRNigeria, the incident took place on Sunday after the bandits attacked a security post, and gunned down five policemen who attempted to confront them.

File Photo

A security source said the bandits, who fled Zamfara due to the ongoing military operation, had earlier wreaked havoc on the community.

“The bandits came in their large number with sophisticated weapons including rocket launchers after fleeing their camps at Danjibga and Munhaye in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“They stormed the police station at Bangu Gari in Rafi LGA and killed five policemen during the exchange of gunfire.

“Immediately a signal was received and a detachment of joint security forces was dispatched. The troops on reinforcement successfully ambushed the marauding bandits while attempting to escape through Tegina axis.

“At least 32 of the bandits were killed including their leaders, Karki Buzu and Yalo Nagoshi while another kingpin, Ali Kawaji sustained serious gun wounds,” the source said.

SaharaReporters, New York

