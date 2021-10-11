Six Girls Abducted By Boko Haram From Chibok, Others Escape With Nine Children

At least six girls have reportedly escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists’ camp with nine children and one pregnant.

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, received the girls who were aged between 20 to 25 years on Monday.

File Photos of Chibok Girls

It was learnt that the girls were abducted at Chibok, Borno State and Hong town in Adamawa State during attacks in northeast Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, told the governor that the girls trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

“The victims who were freed, ran away from the Boko Haram custody at Buni Yadi axis of Yobe State and trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

“The three of them were abducted on the 3rd of October 2020, while the other ones were abducted on 5th of May, 2021.

"The three who were abducted at Takulashu village of Chibok; are Maryam Ishaya with one child, Racheal Simon with two children, and Esther Ayuba with two children, while Alheri Ezekiel has two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James also with two children were abducted from Cofure village, Hong town in Adamawa State."

Governor Zulum, who received the freed school girls and their children in his office at the Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, expressed happiness over the new development.

The governor disclosed that the government was doing everything possible to ensure speedy reconstruction and reintegration of all victims of Boko Haram terrorists into the society.

“I am very happy to receive you my daughters after you felt prey to Boko Haram terrorists. We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of terrorists.

“As government, we will do everything possible to reintegrate and support you to continue a normal life into the society as we hand you over to your respective families.”

The girls were received alongside some parents, Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, traditional rulers, stakeholders, including the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State chapter, Bishop Williams Naga.