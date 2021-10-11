Six Girls Abducted By Boko Haram From Chibok, Others Escape With Nine Children

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, received the girls who were aged between 20 to 25 years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2021

At least six girls have reportedly escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists’ camp with nine children and one pregnant.

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, received the girls who were aged between 20 to 25 years on Monday.

File Photos of Chibok Girls Sahara Reporters Media

It was learnt that the girls were abducted at Chibok, Borno State and Hong town in Adamawa State during attacks in northeast Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, told the governor that the girls trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

“The victims who were freed, ran away from the Boko Haram custody at Buni Yadi axis of Yobe State and trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

“The three of them were abducted on the 3rd of October 2020, while the other ones were abducted on 5th of May, 2021.

"The three who were abducted at Takulashu village of Chibok; are Maryam Ishaya with one child, Racheal Simon with two children, and Esther Ayuba with two children, while Alheri Ezekiel has two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James also with two children were abducted from Cofure village, Hong town in Adamawa State."

Governor Zulum, who received the freed school girls and their children in his office at the Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, expressed happiness over the new development.

The governor disclosed that the government was doing everything possible to ensure speedy reconstruction and reintegration of all victims of Boko Haram terrorists into the society.

“I am very happy to receive you my daughters after you felt prey to Boko Haram terrorists. We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of terrorists.

“As government, we will do everything possible to reintegrate and support you to continue a normal life into the society as we hand you over to your respective families.”

The girls were received alongside some parents, Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, traditional rulers, stakeholders, including the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State chapter, Bishop Williams Naga.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram ‘Woe Unto You’ —Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Blasts Sheikh Gumi For Negotiating With Bandits In New Audio
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Boko Haram Presidency Reacts To Reports US Placed Nigeria's Communications Minster, Pantami On Terror Watch LIst
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Arrested In Bauchi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Nine Civilians Killed In Latest Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Boko Haram Police Arraign Masterminds Of Kuje And Nyanya Bombings, One Suspect Pleads Guilty
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa The Interest Persons Or To Impress Persons? By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics What Probably Angered Northern Governors, Made Them Insist On Retaining Presidency In 2023—Shehu Sani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Educating Nigerians Before Birth And After Death, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics South-West Group Moves Against 1999 Constitution, Begins Campaign To Demand Referendum
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Burkina Faso Opens Trial On 1987 Assassination Of Revolutionary Leader, Sankara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Wasting Resources On Fighter Jets That’ll Be Used To Destroy Nigeria – Father Mbaka Warns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Monarch Spends Four Weeks In Captivity Of Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Don’t Harass October 20 Protesters, Protect Them —TakeItBack Movement Warns Lagos Police Ahead Of #EndSARS Anniversary
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Have Wreaked More Havoc In Northern Nigeria Than The South —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal N6.9billion Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial Of Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police How Police Shot Welder In Imo, Labelled Him IPOB Leader To Cover Up Action—Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Only N14billion Of N471billion Loans Released For Farmers By Central Bank – Osinbajo Knocks Governor Emefiele Over Nigeria’s Ailing Economy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Vice-President Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, They Plot Evils Afflicting Nigeria Together— Activist, Sowore
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad