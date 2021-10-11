Zamfara Monarch Spends Four Weeks In Captivity Of Bandits

Attahiru, a first class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2021

Families, friends and courtiers of the abducted Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, have expressed uncertainty over the fate of the monarch, BBC Hausa reports.

The emir was abducted by bandits on September 14, while travelling to Abuja. His police orderly was killed in the incident and another police officer taken with the monarch.

The secretary of the emirate council, Usman Ibrahim, said that they had not heard anything about the emir.

“From when he was abducted, some of our people that were out of the state were discussing with the kidnappers. We thought they would release him. Our people told us that they were discussing with the kidnappers and they told them he was alive,” he said.

He, however, lamented that lack of access to mobile telecommunications networks in the area also complicated the situation.

Ibrahim said the Emirate Council was at a loss on the true situation of the emir.

Another member of the royal family interviewed by the BBC Hausa also expressed uncertainty about the whereabouts of the emir.

“Nobody knows. Nobody can say anything on whether he is alive or not. We feel he is alive but we are not certain. They (kidnappers) said they would release him when we pay the ransom but we have not heard anything from when we took the money to them.

“From that time (when ransom was paid) I don’t think there has been anyone from here who spoke with him (the emir),” the unnamed source said.

But he said it was possible the lack of communication was due to the absence of mobile telecommunications networks in most parts of the state.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

