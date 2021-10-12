Governor Uzodinma 'Sheds Tears' Over Killings, Damage In Imo Community After Soldiers, Residents' Clash

The governor was in tears as he moved round the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2021

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, said he could not fight back tears seeing dead bodies and burnt houses during his visit to Izombe community in the Oguta local government area of the state. 

 

He thereafter asked God to punish those behind the tragic incident that has left the community in a state of gloom since last Friday.

Hope Uzodinma

Uzodinma was in the community to see the damage caused by a recent clash between the military and a group led by a suspected Owerri prison escapee, whose name was given as Obele. 

 

The incident led to the dead of Obele and two military officers.

 

The governor was in tears as he moved round the community. 

 

He, however, promised to constitute a committee to commence the process of assisting in rebuilding houses damaged in the course of the violence. 

 

Vanguard reports that he also gave youths in the area seven days to disarm. 

 

He said, “I am shedding tears. I am shedding tears because the properties of my brothers and sisters suffered to built were burnt. I would not have been a Senator without the kind of support I got from Izombe.

 

“I take Izombe as Omuma, my home town. It is painful all our sufferings, struggle and God answered our prayer. It brought us blessings. Instead of us continuing to see blessings we are seeing obstacles. God will punish those behind all these things happening.

 

“Why we gave birth to these children is to grow and be useful to us and that they will listen to our advice. Let us advise them and what I want to tell you people; what happened will never happen again. We can’t suffer for years and waste all we laboured for in the past, just because of one foolish person. We will never allow it to happen again. I have seen how the houses were destroyed and how people abandoned their homes.

 

“I want to ask: are we in war? Not now that I am the governor what my governorship has come to do is to bring development and not destruction. I will send a committee to come and look into all the damages so that we can assist in repairing the damaged houses. I give the youths of Izombe seven days to return weapons in possession. I want to say this, I will disappoint my enemies and Imo State will continue to move forward."

 

It was learnt that residents of the community had invited military officers because of security threats to their lives. But while the military officers were trying to arrest the suspect, Obele, he allegedly resisted and attempted to shoot the soldiers but he was killed.

 

The late suspect's gang members subsequently attacked and killed two military officers, and took their arms and ammunition. 

 

They allegedly also took their army uniforms.

 

Another report said the trouble started when some gunmen attacked military officers trying to stop them from smuggling petroleum products.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Attack Police Station In Bayelsa, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Many In Zamfara Village, Raze Houses
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Wife Of Ondo Governor's Chief Of Staff, Four Others Released After Abduction
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Hunger, Poverty Breeding Insecurity In Nigeria, Says Amaechi
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING Lawless Department Of State Services Flies Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu To Abuja, Denies Him Access To Family
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sacks Nigerian Top Traditional Ruler, Emir Of Kontagora
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Akinwumi Adesina, Buba Marwa --- 2023 Presidency List, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Women Lawyers Seek Girl Child Education, End To Gender Inequality
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police Turned Car Painter To 'Cash Cow' Based On False Testimony Of Serial Armed Robber — Brother Alleges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Nigeria's Secret Police Release Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Arrested For Wearing Biafra Outfit To Actors Guild
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun Operatives In South-West More Motivated To Protect Citizens Than Better-paid Nigeria Policemen—Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Malabu Oil Scam: Group Exposes Ploy By Corrupt Officials To Cover Dirty Tracks, Blackmail HEDA Boss, Suraju
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Police Station In Bayelsa, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad