Gunmen Attack Police Station In Bayelsa, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition

The gunmen after killing the policeman ransacked the whole station and made away with some ammunition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2021

Some gunmen on Tuesday attacked the Divisional Police Station, Kolo, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, killing one of the policemen on duty.

SaharaReporters gathered that other officers escaped with bullet wounds.

Gunmen

Residents said the gunmen numbering six, shot at a police team searching vehicles in front of the station.

The deceased was said to have been rushed to the hospital where he received medical attention but later died.

Spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident.

He said the police have launched a tactical investigation into the incident.

“Yes, it happened at Divisional Police Station, Kolo, Ogbia, a police Inspector was killed, not a sergeant,” Butswat told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

