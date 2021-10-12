Murder Suspect, Chidinma Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Of Super TV CEO, Ataga

They both pleaded not guilty to the eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2021

Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level student of the University of Lagos, who is the prime suspect in the murder of the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to the crime on Tuesday alongside one Adedapo Quadri as they are the key suspects in the murder case, Punch reports.

They were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

The pair were also arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.

Chioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of the stolen property.

They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

Ojukwu, who was consequently arrested on June 23 over the murder of Usifo Ataga in a service apartment, recently she was able to kill him because he was weak.

She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of drugs and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card.

She, however, recanted later in a video, saying she acted in self-defence.

Usifo, 50, was buried on July 30.

SaharaReporters, New York

