Anambra Deputy Governor Dumps APGA, Joins APC

Okeke was on Wednesday received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, has dumped the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okeke was on Wednesday received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Okeke was led to the President by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma is the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Anambra governorship election coming up in November.

A photo of the meeting at the villa showed Buhari, Governor Uzodinma, and Okeke jointly holding a flag of the APC.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Should Support South-East To Produce President In 2023 – Buhari/Osinbajo Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Delta State Road Leading To Senator’s Hometown Now Death Trap – Residents Lament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Presidency Moves To Make Infamous Politician, Fani-Kayode Minister, Quash Corruption Charges Against Him
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Opinion How Will Ogbeh Answer Buhari’s N1trn Question? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Elections PROFILE: Peter Obi, Fidelity Bank's Youngest Chairman, Winner Of Several Political Battles
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Delta CSOs Warn Buhari To Free Sowore Or Face Wrath Of Masses
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Soldiers, Injure Army General, Capture Military Vehicles, Arms In Borno
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Aided Firm To Defy Court Ruling, Demolish Buildings Owned By 19 Landlords In Rivers—Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Column Kwara Flogging Video: Islamic Schools’ Physical Abuse Culture Is Creating A Traumatized Generation Of Adolescents, By Ibrahim B. Anoba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Should Support South-East To Produce President In 2023 – Buhari/Osinbajo Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Forgery: Court Fixes Date For Arraignment Of Anambra Varsity Don, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu Still In Nigeria, Not Flown To India---Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS No Going Back On #EndSARS Memorial Protest—TakeItBack Movement Fires Back At Oyo Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE Attorney-General Malami Begs For Extension Of Time In N5billion Suit Filed By Nnamdi Kanu Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Builds Military Camp In Enugu Community, Denies Constructing Ruga Settlement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News $1.1billion Malabu Fraud: Don’t Intimidate HEDA Chair, Suraj With Police, Others – Group Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Senate Passes 2022 Budget For Second Reading
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Female Ex-worker Tackles LAPO Microfinance Bank Over Assault, N1million Unpaid Benefits
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad