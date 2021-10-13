Anambra Deputy Governor Dumps APGA, Joins APC

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, has dumped the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okeke was on Wednesday received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Okeke was led to the President by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma is the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Anambra governorship election coming up in November.

A photo of the meeting at the villa showed Buhari, Governor Uzodinma, and Okeke jointly holding a flag of the APC.