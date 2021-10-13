Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose Amid N6.9billion Fraud Trial Visits Ailing All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Tuesday visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, at his Lagos State residence to felicitate with him.

Fayose, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain who is standing trial for N6.9billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said he thanked God for Tinubu’s return to the country after his medical trip abroad.

He however clarified that despite his visit to the former Lagos State governor, he remained a PDP member.

Fayose wrote on his Twitter handle about his visit to the Bourdillon, saying he did not like to “sign condolence registers.”

He wrote, “Today, I was at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos to wish Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu a quick recovery. Health issues know no political party and in this part of the world, we seldom celebrate people when they are alive. Rather, we like to sign condolence registers. To me, that is not the best way to live.

“Most importantly, politics should be about love for each other. Therefore, like other leaders in Nigeria, I wish Asiwaju sound and robust health. And to those negative political analysts, this visit notwithstanding, I remain an unrepentant PDP leader and key stakeholder,” he added.

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that Tinubu returned quietly to Nigeria after spending months overseas for medical care.

SaharaReporters had also exposed that a “grand welcome” organised by his political associates but later called off.

Due to his inability to stand the rigours of a physical rally, the ex-Lagos governor quietly entered into the country, shunning any fanfare.

“Tinubu has quietly returned tonight. He returned quietly but can’t stand the rigours of a physical rally.

“He arrived on a Falcon jet with registration number VP-CBT. The tracking for the jet is blocked on aviation tracking platforms,” a source had disclosed.

Meanwhile, the APC in Lagos State had sent out a circular to its leaders across the state informing them that the Sunday welcome party being organised for Tinubu would not be held as earlier scheduled.

SaharaReporters learnt that the APC sent the circular, signed by Alhaji Tunde Balogun (APC State Chairman), and Alhaji Maroun Are (GAC Secretary) to the party leaders believably at the ward and local government levels, without giving a specific reason for the change of plan.

SaharaReporters, however, gathered that the cancellation was due to the exclusive report published by this medium, which forced them to abort it abruptly.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu confirmed that he went through a challenging health crisis, saying his “physiotherapy was gruesome.”

Tinubu said this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus who visited him in London two Fridays ago.

The former governor, who had been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, told the gathering, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”

Since his departure, Tinubu’s London home has become a mecca of sorts as he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).