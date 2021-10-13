Five Persons Die In Adamawa Petrol Tanker Fire

Five people have reportedly died in a fire incident in which happened around Mubi town in the northern part of Adamawa State.

The fire was said to have started at a filling station at the the early hours of Wednesday when fuel was being transferred from a petrol tanker directly into hundreds of jerry cans at Kasuwan Gyela.

Mubi is known as a commercial border town for smuggling hub with smugglers ferrying jerry cans of petrol overnight into Cameroon.

A resident, Habu Garba informed journalists that at least five people were burnt to death as a result of the inferno while many others sustained injuries.

Adamu Madobi, a volunteer aid worker revealed that he participated in the burial of three brothers who died in the incident.

Madobi added that more than fifty tricycles parked around the filling station were also destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADDEMA), Dr Muhammad Sulaiman while confirming the incident said three people had died while two others were receiving treatments at a hospital