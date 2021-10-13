Kebbi School Students Regain Freedom After Four Months In Bandits’ Captivity

The over 90 kidnapped students and members of staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State, have been released.

They regained freedom after spending 118 days in captivity.

A father of one of the Kidnapped students, who did not want his name in print, confirmed to Daily Trust that the students have been released.

Another parent confirmed that he had been informed of the release of the students.

It was gathered that they were making their way to the state capital from the forest where they were kept.

“Government officials will receive them at the state capital,” a source said.

Despite the military activities in Zamfara and Sokoto and other adjourning states, the bandits had held on to the pupils for months and only freed them after ensuring the last ransom was paid.

SaharaReporters learnt that the parents coughed up the ransoms after repeated negotiations with the bandits who knew the government had abandoned the pupils to their fate.