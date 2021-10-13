Kebbi School Students Regain Freedom After Four Months In Bandits’ Captivity

It was gathered that they were making their way to the state capital from the forest where they were kept.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

The over 90 kidnapped students and members of staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State, have been released.

They regained freedom after spending 118 days in captivity.

A father of one of the Kidnapped students, who did not want his name in print, confirmed to Daily Trust that the students have been released.

Another parent confirmed that he had been informed of the release of the students.

It was gathered that they were making their way to the state capital from the forest where they were kept.

“Government officials will receive them at the state capital,” a source said.

Despite the military activities in Zamfara and Sokoto and other adjourning states, the bandits had held on to the pupils for months and only freed them after ensuring the last ransom was paid.

SaharaReporters learnt that the parents coughed up the ransoms after repeated negotiations with the bandits who knew the government had abandoned the pupils to their fate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Nigerian Baptist Pastor, Friend In Kaduna Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Lawmakers Suspended For Working With Bandits, Killing Fellow Legislator
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity More Than 50 Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Government Building, Tie Down Security Operatives
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Insecurity UPDATED: How Gunmen Invaded Katsina Boarding School Few Hours After Buhari Arrived Home State
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill One, Abduct Nine Travellers In President Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Insecurity Ban On Open Grazing Stays, South-West Governors Dare Buhari
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Soldiers Burnt Over 80 Houses In Our Community — Imo Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ohanaeze Calls For One-month Ceasefire In South-East, Says Efforts Ongoing To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Following Recent UN General Assembly Trip, Other Activities, Buhari To Visit Daura For ‘Short Rest’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Withholds Details Of N134billion Budget For 2022 Despite Calls For Transparency
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity More Than 50 Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Government Building, Tie Down Security Operatives
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose Amid N6.9billion Fraud Trial Visits Ailing All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights It’s Improper To Negotiate With Nnamdi Kanu While Still In Detention – Lawyer, Ejimakor Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Storm Anambra Nursing School In Search Of Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Ekiti Court Remands #EndSARS Activist, Moyinoluwa In Prison Amid Governor Fayemi’s Desperate Move To Jail Demonstrator
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Sunday Igboho Down With Kidney, Lung Illness In Beninese Prison, Needs Urgent Medical Care — Lawyer, Alliyu
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Military Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Fighters As Many Insurgents Invade Borno Town
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
News Recruit National Youth Service Members Into Military To Fight Boko Haram – Governor Fayemi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad