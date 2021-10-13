Nigerian Army Builds Military Camp In Enugu Community, Denies Constructing Ruga Settlement

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

The Nigerian Army has debunked an allegation that it is constructing a Ruga settlement at Igbo-Etiti community in Enugu State.

Abubakar Abdullahi, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He however said a military training facility is being constructed in the community.

The statement read, “The 82 Division Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern, a baseless allegation that the Division of the Nigerian Army is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement at Igbo-Etiti community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.

“Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of credibility, there is need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity. It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria.

“Rather, the Engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State. Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South-East.

“Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard such untrue and false information emanating from this aforementioned media or any information source.

“The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethno-religious sentiments. We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical.”
 

 
