Nigerian Military Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Fighters As Many Insurgents Invade Borno Town

Two fighter helicopters of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tuesday foiled a Boko Haram terrorists’ attack on Ngamdu, a border town between Yobe and Borno states.

Ngamdu is in the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State and about 100km to the capital, Maiduguri.

File photo used to illustrate story

According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had attempted to attack a military base in the area before they were stopped by the troops who had been put on high alert.

The attack, planned by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, was repelled by the military helicopters, supported by troops of Super Camp in Ngamdu.

The sect members were said to have moved in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and gun trucks.

“We actually laid an ambush for them when we learnt from the intelligence of the route they would use. They accessed Ngamdu town via Goniri-Damboa axis in about a dozen vehicles including MRAP and gun trucks.

“As they approached, our troops swooped on them, from the air and ground, dealing with the terrorists decisively.

“We are currently clearing their corpses as calmness has since returned to the town,” a source added.