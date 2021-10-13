Nigerian Military Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Fighters As Many Insurgents Invade Borno Town

The terrorists had attempted to attack a military base in the area before they were stopped by the troops who had been put on high alert.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2021

Two fighter helicopters of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tuesday foiled a Boko Haram terrorists’ attack on Ngamdu, a border town between Yobe and Borno states.

Ngamdu is in the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State and about 100km to the capital, Maiduguri.

File photo used to illustrate story

According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had attempted to attack a military base in the area before they were stopped by the troops who had been put on high alert.

The attack, planned by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, was repelled by the military helicopters, supported by troops of Super Camp in Ngamdu.

The sect members were said to have moved in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and gun trucks.

“We actually laid an ambush for them when we learnt from the intelligence of the route they would use. They accessed Ngamdu town via Goniri-Damboa axis in about a dozen vehicles including MRAP and gun trucks.

“As they approached, our troops swooped on them, from the air and ground, dealing with the terrorists decisively.

“We are currently clearing their corpses as calmness has since returned to the town,” a source added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Soldiers, Injure Army General, Capture Military Vehicles, Arms In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Builds Military Camp In Enugu Community, Denies Constructing Ruga Settlement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Storm Anambra Nursing School In Search Of Unknown Gunmen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Burnt Over 80 Houses In Our Community — Imo Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Attahiru Dies In Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Military FCT Natives, Nigerian Army Clash Over Land In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Alleged Forgery: Court Fixes Date For Arraignment Of Anambra Varsity Don, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Army, Police Aided Firm To Defy Court Ruling, Demolish Buildings Owned By 19 Landlords In Rivers—Lawyer
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Column Kwara Flogging Video: Islamic Schools’ Physical Abuse Culture Is Creating A Traumatized Generation Of Adolescents, By Ibrahim B. Anoba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Soldiers, Injure Army General, Capture Military Vehicles, Arms In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu Still In Nigeria, Not Flown To India---Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS No Going Back On #EndSARS Memorial Protest—TakeItBack Movement Fires Back At Oyo Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE Attorney-General Malami Begs For Extension Of Time In N5billion Suit Filed By Nnamdi Kanu Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Builds Military Camp In Enugu Community, Denies Constructing Ruga Settlement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Should Support South-East To Produce President In 2023 – Buhari/Osinbajo Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News $1.1billion Malabu Fraud: Don’t Intimidate HEDA Chair, Suraj With Police, Others – Group Warns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Senate Passes 2022 Budget For Second Reading
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Female Ex-worker Tackles LAPO Microfinance Bank Over Assault, N1million Unpaid Benefits
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad