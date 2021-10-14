Delta Residents Mock Governor Okowa Over 'Dubious Best Governor Award’ By Nigerian Civil Engineers

Some Delta State residents have lambasted the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over an award given to him as the best performing governor in Nigeria by the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE).

SaharaReporters had only on Wednesday reported how residents of the state grappled with several dilapidated roads, including one leading to the Bomadi Local Government Area of the state which had now become a death trap.

The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, on Thursday at its 19th International Civil Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Asaba, presented an award to Okowa as the 2021 best performing governor with a call on his colleagues to emulate him.

But this did not, however, go down well with a number of Delta State residents who saw the award as a “waste of state funds and unmerited following his abysmal performance in the last six and half years” in the state.

Some of them took to the social media to throw jabs at the governor saying he did not deserve such an award.

The governor's award which generated several backlashes was described by social media users as induced by money and a scam, while advising the governor to restrain from procurement of unmerited awards to show his performance.

Taking a swipe at Okowa, a Delta resident, Emoefe Lawrence, wrote "Nothing when we nor go see for this country. Somebody that should be given award as the best underperforming governor, due to his track record of decay infrastructure in Delta state. God will never forgive this people. Evil corrupt politicians."

Another user, Prince Ayonmike Okonedo, wrote "These are the main reasons while we keep underdeveloped in this part of the country. How could professors be deceiving themselves in a broad daylight? It is terrible; in fact this statement should be termed as blaspheming statement."

Darlington Akpoturu said, "Yet another one bought."

Flora Nnenna Osamor replied, "That is where the money really goes. Arranged stuff."

Aruthoho Donbrando Isuosuo said, "I am disappointed in this my sister's engineering institution. What basis? Quantity? Quality? Innovation? Na wa oooo. This is actually shared and we see people doing kudos."

Aforkeghene Odhigbo wrote, "Make una finish our money with all these scam awards."

Agelebe Dennis said, "So where are Wike and Umahi? We joke a lot in this country."

Meanwhile, Mafuvwe Onakpoya said, "Greed has finished some people.Award for wetin.? They should give him award as the best governor in the whole world including mars."

Best Oghenero Okpako wrote, "The decoration is a masked mockery of governor Okowa's empty administration."

Others were; Orode Oyiki "Laughable" and Ovie-Omo Mr. O Destiny "How is this possible" and Christian Oyibu "Even Okowa know say na scam award."