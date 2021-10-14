Wait Till 2031 For Next Presidency – Niger Delta Forum Tells Northern Region

He said it should be unthinkable that a Northerner should be elected president at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2021

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on northern politicians seeking the presidency to wait till 2031.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Ken Robison, said everyone had the right to participate in governance, to vote and be voted for.

He added that the need to uphold the indispensable principles of fairness, equity, and justice is necessary for "the sake of national harmony and peace" noting that without all of these, there can be no overall peace and progress.

Ken mentioned this in a statement issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said it should be unthinkable that a Northerner should be elected president at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years.

“We consider declarations, by some individuals and groups, now, suddenly opposing the extant practice of rotational zoning of Political Offices, particularly that of the Presidency, as unpatriotic and self-serving.

“Given the multi-faceted heterogeneity of our Country, Nigerians should be critically concerned, not only about the credibility and competence of those aspiring to occupy the highest office, but also, where they come.

“We must conscientiously ensure that zoning, especially for the Office of President and Governors, is very well maintained. Besides, PANDEF firmly affirms that no Zone of the Country is in want of men and women of noble character, acumen, competence, and integrity, to lead Nigeria at this crucial time.

“To say, suddenly, only in 2021, that the Presidency should be open to all Zones in 2023, amounts to moving the goalpost, in the 87th of a 90-minute game, implying that somebody from Daura, Katsina State, can, again, become President of Nigeria in 2023, within the present mood of the Country. PANDEF says a Big NO! to such an attempt to worsen the current bare threads of National cohesion, unity and all-around prosperity!

“The North would have completed the statutory eight years by 2023; it is, therefore, only reasonable and fair that power should rotate to the South, as has been the case for twenty-two years of the Third Republic! Whether the person would emerge from the South-South, South-East or South-West is a matter of different configurations entirely.

“Northerners who hunger to become President should wait till 2031. Political stakeholders need to demonstrate pristine, honourable, and patriotic etiquette of civility to whittle down the thick tensions, arising from the all-around dissensions and alleviate the pain, suffering and unpleasant conditions that the vast majority of citizens are facing.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Groups Disagree On Planned Protest Ahead Of Nigeria's Vice-President Osinbajo's Visit To London
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Should Support South-East To Produce President In 2023 – Buhari/Osinbajo Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics N134billion National Assembly Budget For 2022 Too Small – Nigerian Lawmakers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics BUSTED: Buhari Has Earmarked N450million For Rent At Presidential Villa In Seven Years
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu Launches Eastern Security Network, Says Not Different From Amotekun, Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Government Asked Us To Abduct You – Kenya Operatives Told Nnamdi Kanu, Chained Him To Floor For Six Days
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ogun Resident Accuses Landlady Of Sending Vigilante To Shoot Him, Damage His Legs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Anambra Poll: Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC Rules Out Dialogue With IPOB, ESN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Shot Dead, Many Injured As Transport Workers Clash Over Toll Collection In Lagos
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
CRIME Three Teenagers Arrested In Ogun For Robbing, Killing Motorcyclist
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Disagree On Planned Protest Ahead Of Nigeria's Vice-President Osinbajo's Visit To London
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME US Court Charges 11 Nigerians With Money Laundering, Defrauding Over 50 Victims
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Aggrieved Investors In Forex Company Blame Central Bank Of Nigeria For Dragging Investigation On Frozen Funds
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Enugu Youths Coalition Gives Ebonyi Governor 24 Hours To Release Ex-Aide Arrested Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Jobs I Need A Job — Lagos Graduate Writes Governor Sanwo-Olu, Stands At Secretariat Gate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Basket Ball Players Protest Against Imposition Of President On Its Federation, NBBF
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Varsity Suspends Students Who Beat Up Military Cadets Over Girlfriend
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: You Participated In Protests Before Getting Into Office, Respect Rights Of Nigerians – Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad