Your Guns, Teargas Won't Deter Us From Protesting— #EndSARS Campaigner Tells Lagos Police

According to her, the youth are not scared of the guns and weapons wielded by officers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2021

#EndSARS campaigner and social media influencer, Rinu Oduala, has reacted to a statement attributed to the Lagos State police commissioner, warning residents to desist from participating in any protest planned to commemorate those who died during #EndSARS protest in 2020.

In a statement on Monday, Odumosu promised that his officers would resist any of such protests.

A statement from the police stated, “The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest...”

Reacting via a post on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, Rinu said the Lagos police boss and his officers have no right to clamp down on peaceful protesters. 

According to her, the youth are not scared of the guns and weapons wielded by officers. 

She added that any form of attack by policemen would be resisted. 

Her post reads, “CP Hakeem Odumosu, you have no jurisdiction, right or authority to warn against, prevent or clamp down on peaceful protests.

“You are a public servant whose job is to ensure the security & rights of protesters. Do not trespass your limits or the constitution.

“You & many of your officers are known for extortion, kidnappings, profiling & extrajudicial killings, committing crimes daily against Lagos inhabitants with impunity. 

“It’s a shame we have to demand for dignity from you who benefits from our indignity.

“Your guns & teargas will not deter us from protesting. It is better to go to prison/the court of law to justify our rights, than sit in the court of our conscience to justify our fear.

“That fear won’t still save us from being extorted or killed extrajudicially by your officers.

“Any attempt of yours to encroach on our fundamental rights to protest shall be resisted. Evil will not last forever."

In October 2020, Nigerians across the country stormed the streets to demonstrate against police brutality and bad governance under the #EndSARS campaign.

However, on October 20, soldiers from the Bonny Camp, 81 division, invaded the Lekki tollgate, where some demonstrators had gathered, and fired gunshots.

Though the right to peaceful assembly and the right to protest are constitutional rights of Nigerians, the police have continued to clamp down on protesters.

Just recently, Nigeria police opened fire on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) during a peaceful procession in Abuja. 

Also, during a peaceful protest on Nigeria's 61st independence day, men of the Nigeria Police Force fired tear gas canisters at protesters in Abuja. 

The peaceful protesters could be seen chanting and displaying banners and placards saying 'Buhari Must Go'. 

Six of them were arrested by the police, brutalised and detained for demanding the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari. 

They were later released. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerian Youths Dare Buhari Regime, Police, Move Plans For #EndSARS Memorial Protests Into Top Gear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Armed Thugs Attack #ENDSARS Protesters In Abuja
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
#EndSARS Ondo Christian Youths Join #EndSARS Protest, Ask God To Deliver Nigeria From Wicked Leadership
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS Protest: Lagos Orders Closure Of School As Tension Thickens
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
#EndSARS Black Tuesday: At Least 49 Killed Nationwide, Many Hospitalised As Protests Turn Bloody
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Ex-Naval Director On Wanted List For Corruption Sneaks Back Into Nigeria, Assaults Woman With Military Protection
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB Reveals Alleged Plot By Some People To Kill High-profile Igbo People In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion How I Remember #ENDSARS One Year After, By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man In Trouble For Performing Home Circumcisions On Children In Ireland
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME US Court Charges 11 Nigerians With Money Laundering, Defrauding Over 50 Victims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Businesswoman Found Dead With Slit Throat, Multiple Stab Wounds In Delta
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Tension In Kaduna Varsity As Students Beat Up Defence Academy Cadets, Damage Their Car For Allegedly Harassing Colleagues
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Education Court Orders Bishop Oyedepo's University To Pay Dismissed Worker N10Million Compensation
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Military ISWAP Leader, Al-Barnawi Is Dead And Remains Dead—Nigeria's Defence Chief, Irabor Confirms Terrorist's Death
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Should Support South-East To Produce President In 2023 – Buhari/Osinbajo Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Over 13,000 Terrorists And Their Family Members Surrendered In North-East Nigeria– Army
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Brutal Flogging: Kwara Lawmakers Ask State Government To Implement Law Against Violence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad