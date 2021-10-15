Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs

The spokesperson for the command, Toochukwu Ikenga, in a statement said a gun, charms, and hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

The Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested three suspected criminals said to be members of a criminal gang terrorising parts of the state.

The statement read, “Following the ongoing efforts at implementing a robust security action plan by the Commissioner of Police, Anambra, CP Encheng Eworo to tackle all forms of crime and criminality in the State, the command has made arrests.

“The Command’s operatives at about 5 am, on 14/10/2021, arrested three suspects, namely: Nnaji Ifeanyi ‘M’ 29yrs, Ummuna Osita ‘M’ 32yrs, and Egwuenu Somadina ‘M’ 17yrs, alleged to be members of a notorious criminal gang (The Lion Squad) terrorizing Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

“The command recovered one locally fabricated single barrel gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge, charms, red beret, and a large quantity of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects.

“The suspects were arrested in a follow-up on cases of violent crimes, involving armed robbery, arson, unlawful possession and proliferation of illegal weapons etc. The suspects are already helping the police in their investigations and would be charged to court subsequently.”

