BREAKING: Landmark Event Centre Cancels #EndSARS Indoor Summit Planned To Shed Light On Lekki Shootings, Others

The event, which was billed to start by 11.30am Wednesday, October 20, 2021, has been cancelled by the management of the event centre.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

An event centre in Lagos, Landmark Centre has cancelled #EndSARS Summit scheduled to hold there later in October.

Tagged Sorosoke Summit, the event was expected to hold on at the venue on October 20, 2021 to commemorate the first anniversary of last year’s #EndSARS protest and honour the lives of protesters who were killed or injured during the demonstration, especially at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The keynote speaker billed to grace the event is the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

However, the event, which was billed to start by 11.30am Wednesday, October 20, 2021, has been cancelled by the management of the event centre.

About the planned event, Banks Omisore had earlier tweeted, “We need to have honest conversations of the event surrounding 10/20/21. @OoniAdimulaIfe will be the keynote speaker.

“What really happened? Who opened fire? Did people die at Lekki toll gate? Who was responsible? What happened to the #5for5 demands? Is #EndSARS still an issue?”
However, the organisers of the event have noted that the cancellation by the event centre will not stop them from going ahead with it.

“We invite everyone to come to LekkiTollGate for the memorial,” one of them told SaharaReporters.
 
On the night of October 20, 2020, Nigerian soldiers opened fire on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, killing an unspecified number of people and injuring many others. 
 

