The Earlier We Split, The Better; Nigeria Has Nothing For Igbos – Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has supported the call for the breakup of Nigeria for peace to reign.



Agu was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State by soldiers last week for putting on a Biafran outfit and subsequently conveyed to the Nigerian Army headquarters, Enugu.

He was soon released and later rearrested by the secret police who transferred him to Abuja for further interrogations.



Speaking with Broadway TV after his release, the Nollywood actor said he was not beaten up when he was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him, his controversial outfit has no connection to Biafra, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or its militant arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The actor said the outfit represents the rising sun, to mean progress from one position to a better one.



However, regarding his views about Nigeria’s unity, Agu said, “We all must rise, I preached that everyone should rise from their position wherever they are with my costume.



“My costume was rising sun, not Biafra, Ojukwu propagated rising sun making it as a symbol for Igbos as they like to progress. If you look at Africa, Igbos are on the top because of their personal effort, not the government.



“The Government has not done anything for the Igbo man, they strive to do better on their own. The earlier we split as a country, the better for us. The percentage of Fulani, Buhari’s people in the workforce is 98%. The Igbo man has been placed on nothing.



“Benue is in turmoil, people are killing there but they want Fulani herdsmen to continue to do their business. It is draconian, you can’t force people in a big country like this. We need to rally our people from the same tribe to get to a peaceful approach in this country.”

