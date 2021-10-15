The Earlier We Split, The Better; Nigeria Has Nothing For Igbos – Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu

The Government has not done anything for the Igbo man, they strive to do better on their own.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has supported the call for the breakup of Nigeria for peace to reign.
 
Agu was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State by soldiers last week for putting on a Biafran outfit and subsequently conveyed to the Nigerian Army headquarters, Enugu.

He was soon released and later rearrested by the secret police who transferred him to Abuja for further interrogations.
 
Speaking with Broadway TV after his release, the Nollywood actor said he was not beaten up when he was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).
According to him, his controversial outfit has no connection to Biafra, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or its militant arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN).
The actor said the outfit represents the rising sun, to mean progress from one position to a better one.
 
However, regarding his views about Nigeria’s unity, Agu said, “We all must rise, I preached that everyone should rise from their position wherever they are with my costume.
 
“My costume was rising sun, not Biafra, Ojukwu propagated rising sun making it as a symbol for Igbos as they like to progress. If you look at Africa, Igbos are on the top because of their personal effort, not the government.
 
“The Government has not done anything for the Igbo man, they strive to do better on their own. The earlier we split as a country, the better for us. The percentage of Fulani, Buhari’s people in the workforce is 98%. The Igbo man has been placed on nothing.
 
“Benue is in turmoil, people are killing there but they want Fulani herdsmen to continue to do their business. It is draconian, you can’t force people in a big country like this. We need to rally our people from the same tribe to get to a peaceful approach in this country.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Drop Your Arms, Get Education And Do Away With Evil – Fulani Christians Plead With Killer Tribesmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal REVEALED: How Ogun Governor, Abiodun Hid Multi-million Dollar Properties In Tax Haven, Failed To Declare Assets
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
CRIME Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nurses In Nigerian Government Hospital Lament Non-Payment Of Uniform Allowance For Two Years
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Twin Children, Three Workers Of Kwara Monarch
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nigerian Family Cry For Justice After Police Officer Gunned Down Their Breadwinner In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Drop Your Arms, Get Education And Do Away With Evil – Fulani Christians Plead With Killer Tribesmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal REVEALED: How Ogun Governor, Abiodun Hid Multi-million Dollar Properties In Tax Haven, Failed To Declare Assets
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
CRIME Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nurses In Nigerian Government Hospital Lament Non-Payment Of Uniform Allowance For Two Years
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Twin Children, Three Workers Of Kwara Monarch
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News US Ex-President Bill Clinton Infected, Spends Second Day In Hospital
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nigerian Family Cry For Justice After Police Officer Gunned Down Their Breadwinner In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Officers Jostled To Be Involved In My Case, To Interact With Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Actor Detained For Wearing Biafran Outfit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business How Nigerian Famous Cleric, Pastor Bakare Sold $1.4million US Mansion Below Market Value In 2017, Losing $370,000
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam I'd Fight If Any Cleric Flogged My Children Like Kwara Arabic School Did To Students– Islamic Preacher
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s The Most Loved Politician In Nigeria’s History, Popular Than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, Others – Presidential Aide, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Man Called Chimpanzee, Subjected To Monkey Noises By Boss In Ireland Awarded N19million Compensation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad