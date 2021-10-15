Gunmen Kidnap Twin Children, Three Workers Of Kwara Monarch

The twin children of Owa'lobbo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Oba (Dr) Samuel Oluleye Adelodun in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have been kidnapped.



It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers also abducted the monarch’s driver, Kunle; a security guard, Lawrence, and a maid, Bukunmi alongside the twins.

According to a source, the incident occurred on Thursday around 8.30 pm when the abductees were on transit from Osi town to Obbo- Aiyegunle in the Ekiti local government area of the state.



They were kidnapped around Obbo Aiyegunle dam in the local government area. The kidnappers reportedly left the Sienna bus the victims were driving by the roadside.



According to a security source, security agencies and community hunters are now searching for the abducted twins and the driver.

The spokesman for Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the incident, saying the monarch had reported the abduction of his two children and three staff members to the police.



“On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo dispatched the Anti-Kidnapping and other Tactical Units of the Command alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims,” he said.

