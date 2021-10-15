Gunmen Kidnap Twin Children, Three Workers Of Kwara Monarch

It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers also abducted the monarch’s driver.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

The twin children of Owa'lobbo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Oba (Dr) Samuel Oluleye Adelodun in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have been kidnapped.
 
It was learnt that the suspected kidnappers also abducted the monarch’s driver, Kunle; a security guard, Lawrence, and a maid, Bukunmi alongside the twins.

Gunmen Google

According to a source, the incident occurred on Thursday around 8.30 pm when the abductees were on transit from Osi town to Obbo- Aiyegunle in the Ekiti local government area of the state.
 
They were kidnapped around Obbo Aiyegunle dam in the local government area. The kidnappers reportedly left the Sienna bus the victims were driving by the roadside.
 
According to a security source, security agencies and community hunters are now searching for the abducted twins and the driver.
The spokesman for Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the incident, saying the monarch had reported the abduction of his two children and three staff members to the police.
 
“On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo dispatched the Anti-Kidnapping and other Tactical Units of the Command alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims,” he said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Drop Your Arms, Get Education And Do Away With Evil – Fulani Christians Plead With Killer Tribesmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Old And Young Women Protest In Rivers Community, Demand End To Farm Destruction By Herdsmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Finally Sacks Service Chiefs, Appoints New Hands
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai, Education Ministry Give Different Directives On Schools' Closure In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Drop Your Arms, Get Education And Do Away With Evil – Fulani Christians Plead With Killer Tribesmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal REVEALED: How Ogun Governor, Abiodun Hid Multi-million Dollar Properties In Tax Haven, Failed To Declare Assets
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
CRIME Anambra Police Nab Three Suspected Criminals, Recover Gun, Charms, Hard Drugs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nurses In Nigerian Government Hospital Lament Non-Payment Of Uniform Allowance For Two Years
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
News The Earlier We Split, The Better; Nigeria Has Nothing For Igbos – Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News US Ex-President Bill Clinton Infected, Spends Second Day In Hospital
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nigerian Family Cry For Justice After Police Officer Gunned Down Their Breadwinner In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Officers Jostled To Be Involved In My Case, To Interact With Chiwetalu Agu – Nigerian Actor Detained For Wearing Biafran Outfit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business How Nigerian Famous Cleric, Pastor Bakare Sold $1.4million US Mansion Below Market Value In 2017, Losing $370,000
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam I'd Fight If Any Cleric Flogged My Children Like Kwara Arabic School Did To Students– Islamic Preacher
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s The Most Loved Politician In Nigeria’s History, Popular Than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, Others – Presidential Aide, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Man Called Chimpanzee, Subjected To Monkey Noises By Boss In Ireland Awarded N19million Compensation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad