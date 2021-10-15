Pastor Tunde Bakare Back In Aso Villa To See Buhari 82 Days After Vowing 'No More Visits'

Bakare in his State of the Nation message on July 25, 82 days ago, spat fire, condemning Buhari over atrocities and excesses of his government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

The Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, on Friday afternoon visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa.
 
The Christian cleric who had vowed never to visit his political and personal friend he once supported ate his words on Friday as Presidential media aide Femi Adesina posted their photos on his Facebook page earlier in the day.
 
Adesina supported the photos up with a caption that read, "President Buhari receives Pastor Tunde Bakare in State House on 15th Oct 2021."
 
He vowed not to visit the Daura-born ex-military general again.
 
Bakare had said, “I’m not interested in meeting you any longer; no more visits. Now, it is war because Nigeria must be set free.
 
“I dare you to come after me since that is the usual style now. You might have done it to others. You are about to learn a lesson if you touch me.
 
“If you know what I have done in secret, bring it to the open. I dare you to come after me if you can. I worked with you; I worked for you; I supported you to get there (where you are). When I talk now, I now have a smelly mouth.”
 
He further explained that injustice and lack of equity were responsible for the recent calls for secession in the country.
 
“We must realise that what has given rise to the agitation is lack of justice and equity. When there is justice, when there is equity, agitation will die down," Bakare had added.
 

