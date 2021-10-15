Power-drunk Policeman Deliberately Knocks Down 3 Construction Workers, Shoots Into The Air To Escape In Adamawa

A reckless policeman has deliberately rammed his car into a barricaded area, knocking down three construction workers and injuring them in Adamawa state.



The incident happened at a road construction site near the State Police Command headquarters, Yola, the state capital on Thursday.

SaharaReporters learnt that the power-drunk police officer drove into a barricaded area of a construction site despite being warned against it.



The cop who drove a Peugeot 206 with registration number -RBC 179 TT - was reported to have refused to take a diversion created to protect the construction workers.



It was further learnt that the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and the state police commissioner, Mohammed Bards were among the dignitaries who used the diversion earlier the same day.



However, the police officer was said to have allegedly insisted that he was not going to go through the diversion before he subsequently hit three workers.



Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that the policeman also pulled out a service pistol and fired shots into the air, before escaping the scene.



He was, however, apprehended shortly thereafter.



One of the eyewitnesses, Philemon Danladi said, "He came with his car where we were working and refused to stop. He insisted he was not going to follow the diversion.



"A security person at the construction site confronted him, asked him to obey and go through the diversion but he refused. In the heat of the argument, he accelerated and hit three people.



"When he saw them in a pool of blood, he brought out a gun, fired some shots and ran away, leaving his car behind.”



Another eyewitness, Isa Abdullahi, said, "He acted like a power-drunk fellow. He intentionally drove the car, hit three people and at the same time fired gunshots.”



The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the report, saying, "Yes, I can confirm the incident.”

