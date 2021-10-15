Resurgence Of Brutality: Policeman Shoots 26-year-old Fashion Designer At Checkpoint In Ogun

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2021

A fashion designer, Akorede Imole, has been shot by a policeman attached to the Ogun State Police Command.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Akorede said the incident happened during a stop-and-search in the Odogbolu area of the state on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old man said he was coming from Ijebu Ode when the policemen stopped him, searched his phone and found nothing.

Narrating how the incident happened, he said, “I was on my way coming from ijebu Ode to ijebu Igbo. Those police officers stopped us and told everyone to get down including the driver.

“They searched us but didn’t see anything incriminating on us; so one of them said we should enter the car back. As we were about to enter the car, one of the policemen said we should not enter and we asked him why but he didn’t say anything.

“He just told us to enter one guy’s private car. I don’t know what the guy did to them because we met him there. They already arrested him before they stopped us. And I told the officer no, we could not enter the guy’s car unless the police car. Before I knew what was happening, he shot me.

“I was rushed to the hospital; the officer almost ran away but was caught by residents who witnessed the incident.

“Currently, some police officers are on their way to the hospital to check on me. The Divisional Police Officer has been begging my father as well that we should settle everything amicably.

“My family has been the one paying my hospital bills but I heard the police planned to pay for my bed space alone today.”

In different video clips shared with SaharaReporters, Akorede was seen writhing in pain while sitting in a red car, as blood dripped from his leg.

The policeman who perpetrated the crime was also seen sitting on the ground.

SaharaReporters, New York

