Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill 12 Residents, Burn Police Van

At least 12 persons have been killed in an attack by bandits who invaded Sakajiki village in Kaura Namoda Emirate in Zamfara State.

This was made known by the Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu, on Friday.

File Photo: Gunmen

According to him, the casualties recorded in the incident would have been more if not for the response of the police operatives deployed in the area.

A source told Channels Television that the assailants arrived at about 9pm on Thursday and were there for several hours.

He added that at least a dozen persons were confirmed dead as the attackers continued with their operation until around 4am on Friday.

They also set several shops and other houses ablaze, including an edifice of a police outpost in the area, as well as several vehicles – one of which was a police patrol van.

Another source explained that ”the persons who were confirmed dead were those whose bodies were brought to the open, while a search for those not seen was ongoing.”

The team of police mobile force operatives, according to him, tried their best to repel the attack, but they were purportedly overpowered by the bandits.

Another vehicle was set ablaze by bandits who attacked the village on October 14, 2021.

Shehu, on his part, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, had deployed an additional squad for reinforcement.

He assured the people of the area that the command would redouble its efforts to ensure that banditry was wiped out of the state.