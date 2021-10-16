Controversial Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Loses Mother, Bintu

Bintu will be buried later today at Sheikh Abubakar Gumi’s house at 4.30pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

Hajiya Aminatu Bintu, mother to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has passed on.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

This was made known via the Facebook handle of the controversial Islamic cleric who had constantly called for amnesty for bandits.

The deceased is the widow of Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, also an outspoken Islamic scholar and Grand Khadi of the Northern Region of Nigeria (1962–1967).

Abubakar Gumi was a close associate of Ahmadu Bello, the premier of the Northern region in the 1950s and 1960s, and became the Grand Khadi in 1967.

SaharaReporters, New York

