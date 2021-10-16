Gunmen Exchange Fire In Osun All Progressives Congress Election, Two injured

The incident happened around 12.50pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

At least two persons have sustained injuries from gunshots fired by some unidentified persons who invaded the venue of the state Congress organised by a faction of the All Progressives Congress in Osogbo, Osun State.

In a report by Punch, the incident happened around 12.50pm after the congress organised by the Osun Progressives, a faction of APC backed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had commenced the process of electing new executives.

Unknown gunmen

A car with about five occupants that were armed with guns was seen driving along Osogbo/Gbongan Road towards the entrance to the venue of the Congress.

The vehicle was eventually prevented from advancing to the entrance to the venue of the Congress held at Ladsol Bus Stop, Ogo Oluwa, Osogbo, by another group leading to an exchange of gunshots between the two groups.

After the incident, two people were discovered to have been injured.

