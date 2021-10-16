How We Abducted Two Reverend Fathers In Kaduna, Collected N9milion Ransom – Suspected Kidnapper

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested one Salisu Abdullai and other members of his gang in connection with series of abductions in the state.

In an interview with Vanguard, Abdullahi narrated the modus operandi of the group in luring and abducting their victims and the sum charged as ransom.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He disclosed during interrogation that his gang was responsible for over 10 cases of kidnap in the state, adding that his role was to watch over kidnapped persons in the bush pending the payment of ransom.

He said, “I was once a farmer. I began with cattle rustling before graduating into kidnapping. I joined a kidnap gang last year. There are five members in the gang. I voluntarily joined kidnapping because I have no father or mother.

*Since I joined, my gang has carried out kidnap operations in Kushemakaranta, Rafinkinba, Kuditlri, Kwei, along Nasarawa express road and Kurumikari, all in Kaduna State.

“The first person we kidnapped was Chinedu, a businessman. He was kidnapped in his house. It was our gang leader that brought information about him. Our gang leader lives in the same area as Chinedu.

“He spent three days in the bush before his family paid N500,000 for his release. But on the day he was to be released, he fought with one of us because he wanted to escape and our gang leader ordered us to kill him.

“The second victim was also called Chinedu, a trader. He was riding his motorbike to Kagaruku. Our leader who had information on him was riding his motorbike behind him. He (gang leader) called us on the phone to inform us that Chinedu was on his way. He gave us a directive on when to strike. We abducted him and took him into the bush. We collected N700,000 for his release.

“I don’t know the name of the third victim. But we collected N700,000 from him too. He was kidnapped in the market. He is a trader and deals in ginger. We told him we had ginger on the farm and he volunteered to follow us. On the way we kidnapped him.

“The fourth victim was a Reverend Father. We broke into his house at Kushemakaranta around 3am. We went with three guns. He opened the door when we knocked. He was the only one at home and he didn’t put up any resistance. We also took him to the bush and released him after a N1million ransom was paid.

“Another Reverend father was abducted and we collected N8million from his people before we released him. We kidnapped the sixth victim from the farm and we collected N300,000 for ransom.

“I watch over kidnapped victims in the bush until a ransom is paid for their release. I made N800,000 in all the operations and I used the money to drink and carry women. Nobody knows I am a kidnapper in the community”, he said.

