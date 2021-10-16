Hundreds Of Sudanese Storm Khartoum To Protest Against Failed Government

Saturday's demonstrations were organised by a splinter faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change, a civilian alliance that spearheaded protests against Bashir.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Khartoum, Sudan's capital on Saturday demanding the dissolution of the transitional government, saying it had failed them economically and politically.

The development comes amid divisions in the country's Sudan’s political scene steering the country through a rocky transition following the April 2019 ouster of President Omar al-Bashir after mass protests against his rule.

Saturday's demonstrations were organised by a splinter faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change, a civilian alliance that spearheaded protests against Bashir.

A 50-year-old protester, Abboud Ahmed, said, “We need a military government, the current government has failed to bring us justice and equality.”

AFP reports that the protesters carried banners calling for the “dissolution of the government”, while others chanted “one army, one people” and “the army will bring us bread.”

“We are marching in a peaceful protest and we want a military government,” a lady, Enaam Mohamed in central Khartoum said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok warned that the transition is facing “the worst and most dangerous” crisis.

Support for the transitional government has waned in recent months mainly following a tough raft of IMF-backed economic reforms.

It slashed subsidies on petrol and diesel and brought in a managed currency float, measures deemed by ordinary Sudanese as excessively harsh.

The government has also been beset by protests in east Sudan where demonstrators have blocked trade through a crucial Red Sea port since mid-September.

On September 21, the government said it thwarted a coup attempt which it blamed on military officials and civilians linked to Bashir’s regime.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Falana Chambers Writes Inspector-General Of Police, Demands Full Protection For Protesting Nigerians On October 20 In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Activists Remember Chief M.K.O Abiola, Acclaimed Winner Of June 12 1993 Presidential Election
ACTIVISM Activists Remember Chief M.K.O Abiola, Acclaimed Winner Of June 12 1993 Presidential Election
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
ACTIVISM "I Was Never Afraid For My Life" - Fela Kuti, After Release From Prison In Newly Published Interview
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
VIDEO: @DoyinOkupe Booed For Verbally Attacking @ThisisBuhari
#NigeriaDecides Doyin Okupe Disgraced At Transcorp Hilton Hotel
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Civil Society, Human RightsCommission, Demand Probe Of Ekiti Governorship Rigging Allegations
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Fresh Plot To Scuttle Nigeria's Elections: Jonathan Holds Secret Meeting With Former VP Atiku
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED Crisis Hits All Progressives Congress As Chairman Buni Backs Ex-Governor Ambode's Faction In Lagos To Weaken Tinubu’s Influence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills Ex-Kano Governor Kwankwaso Over N10billion Fraud
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawless Department Of State Services Seals Venue Of Parallel Congress In Kano, Fires Teargas At Supporters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News There’s Sit-At-Home On Thursday To Honour Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Trial – IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity You Can’t Win Election In Your Church – Primate Ayodele Tackles Pastor Bakare Over ‘Selfish Claims On 2023 Presidency’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Controversial Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Loses Mother, Bintu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Exchange Fire In Osun All Progressives Congress Election, Two injured
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Nigeria's Next President Should Be From South-East Region — Lagos Archbishop, Adewale-Martins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food UN May Cut Food Supplies To Nigeria’s North-East Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Falana Chambers Writes Inspector-General Of Police, Demands Full Protection For Protesting Nigerians On October 20 In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Hakeem Odumosu, An Extremely Lawless, Sycophantic Policeman Who Only Roars During Protests, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Activist, Sowore Drags Nigerian Female Police Officer Who Shot Him, Altine And Her Power-drunk Colleagues Who Assaulted Him To Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad