Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills Ex-Kano Governor Kwankwaso Over N10billion Fraud

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Saturday, grilled the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over allegations of abuse of office, diversion of public funds and fraudulent allocation of government properties to cronies

Punch reports that Kwankwaso was invited for allegedly diverting the N10billion meant for the payment of pensions and construction of houses.

Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, was first invited by the EFCC in September but failed to honour the invitation.

The report stated that some retirees are believed to have written a petition to the commission demanding the investigation and possible prosecution of the ex-governor.

The retired employees had told the EFCC that the former governor mismanaged pension remittances to the tune of N10 billion between 2011 and 2015, to fund a housing project for his cronies.

“Kwankwaso came in today. He is responding to questions on alleged fraud following a series of petitions the EFCC received against him. In one of such petitions, the former governor was accused of diverting N10bn meant for the payment of pensions and construction of houses,” an EFCC detective said.

The former governor, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, is among those rumoured to be nursing a presidential ambition for 2023.