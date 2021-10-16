Nigeria Police Force Resumes Recruitment Of 10,000 Constables

The website will be opened from Monday, 18th October to Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

The Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission are set to conclude the 2020 enlistment of 10,000 Constables.

This was made known in a statement issued on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

File Photo

Mba urged candidates to check their recruitment status on the portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

He noted that the website will be opened from Monday, 18th October to Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

The statement reads: "The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of Ten Thousand (10,000) Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

”Consequently, candidates are required to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng which will be opened from Monday, 18th through to Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

”Candidates who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the Examination Date scheduled for Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th October, 2021 at designated centres across the country. Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.

”The Force, while reiterating that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, enjoins candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise. ”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Yoruba Nation Rally: 14-year-old Girl Killed By Stray Bullet In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Lawless Nigerian Police To Charge Enslaved 21-year-old Glory Okolie To Court Or Release Her On Bail
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
#EndSARS #MySARSStory: Shattered Dreams
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Officer Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station Again
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Police IPOB Plotting To Attack Lagos —Police Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Launch ‘Operation Restore Peace’ In South-East Over IPOB, ESN Uprising
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News There’s Sit-At-Home On Thursday To Honour Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Trial – IPOB
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Christianity You Can’t Win Election In Your Church – Primate Ayodele Tackles Pastor Bakare Over ‘Selfish Claims On 2023 Presidency’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Controversial Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Loses Mother, Bintu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Exchange Fire In Osun All Progressives Congress Election, Two injured
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Nigeria's Next President Should Be From South-East Region — Lagos Archbishop, Adewale-Martins
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Food UN May Cut Food Supplies To Nigeria’s North-East Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Falana Chambers Writes Inspector-General Of Police, Demands Full Protection For Protesting Nigerians On October 20 In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Hakeem Odumosu, An Extremely Lawless, Sycophantic Policeman Who Only Roars During Protests, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress Suspends Oyo State Party Election Over Irregularities
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Police, Lawless Department Of State Services Take Over Abeokuta Palace Ground As Ogun All Progressives Congress Conducts Parallel Party Congresses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Abducted Two Reverend Fathers In Kaduna, Collected N9milion Ransom – Suspected Kidnapper
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy How Buhari Government Depleted Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account From $2.1billion In 2015 To Current $60million
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad