There’s Sit-At-Home On Thursday To Honour Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Trial – IPOB

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said next week Thursday is the only day its members should exercise sit-at-home to honour its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as he is expected in court.

The group refuted claims that it asked members to sit at home for the one-year remembrance of the #EndSARS protesters killed by the military men and other security agencies last year.

IPOB further revealed it suspended the weekly Monday sit-at-home in the South-region, adding that those who did so did out of their volition.

It, then, warned its members and supporters of its leader to shun orders that did not come from its leadership.

These were contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Saturday.

The statement read, “The attention of IPOB has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPOB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21 for our leader, and one-year anniversary of#EndSARS protest.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood. IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to ignore the purported statement and utter falsehood being peddled by paid agents of the government to create confusion and demarket IPOB. Their intention is to portray IPOB as a violent and insensitive movement but we know their antics, and shall beat them to it.

“For the sake of clarity, IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home except on Thursday, October 21 when Nnamdi Kanu will appear in court in Abuja. Biafrans will show solidarity with him by staying indoors on that day because we are all in the struggle together. He did nothing to deserve any persecution by the federal government.

“We seriously warn all those behind this rumour to retrace their steps and stop tarnishing the good image of IPOB. As a responsible and responsive movement, we stopped Monday Sit-at-homes in the interest of our people. When we discovered that hooligans and paid agents of death wanted to hijack the opportunity to unleash mayhem on our people are cleverly blame it on IPOB, we stopped it. So, anybody sitting at home on Mondays does so out of their volition and not on the orders of IPOB.

“We also urge the general public to ignore the fake news that our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been taken away by a foreign government.”

SaharaReporters, New York

