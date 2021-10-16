UN May Cut Food Supplies To Nigeria’s North-East Due To Lack Of Funds

UN official also said the body urgently needs a $5million donation in a matter of weeks to sustain the programme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2021

The United Nations World Food Programme has said the agency may soon cut its food rations to women and children in the Boko Haram-ravaged North-Eastern region of Nigeria.

Chris Nikoi, the West Africa Regional Director of the UN WFP stated this, while noting that funding sources had become limited warning that over half a million people benefitting from its food aid may be shut out.

According to a statement shared in Abuja on Saturday, Nikoi said, “Cutting rations means choosing who gets to eat and who goes to bed hungry. We are seeing funding for our life-saving humanitarian work dry up just at the time when hunger is at its most severe.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the UN official also said the body urgently needs a $5million donation in a matter of weeks to sustain the programme.

The number of internally displaced persons in Boko Haram ravaged states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa surpassed two million in September 2021, reaching another grim milestone, the director noted.

A cut in the WFP supply in the area would compound woes as severe hunger reached a five-year high in the country. Unending insurgency, which has hampered farming, has been worsened by the socio-economic fallout from COVID-19.

“Our food assistance is a lifeline for millions whose lives have been upended by conflict and have almost nothing to survive on. We must act now to save lives and avoid disruptions to this lifeline,” Nikoi added.

The WFP director said that current food security analyses showed that 4.4 million people in North-East Nigeria did not know where their next meal would come from, and over one million children are already malnourished.

He cited continued attacks on communities by non-state armed groups, harsh lean season conditions amid an economy dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19, as portending great danger for the people.

Nikoi added that high food prices and a severe reduction in household purchasing power had also contributed to a bleak outlook for the most vulnerable people in North-East Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria Losing Over $2.75 Billion To Poultry Smuggling
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Food Hunger Crisis: Foodclique Calls For More Action From Stakeholders
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Food Gombe State To Spend N3.4 Billion World Bank Loan On Malnutrition
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture There Is No Hunger In Nigeria, Agriculture Minister Claims
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Food Coronavirus: Shehu Sani Says Nigerians May Die Of Hunger Over Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Victims Of Katsina Bandits Attack Take Refuge In Abandoned Buildings, Beg For Food
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED Crisis Hits All Progressives Congress As Chairman Buni Backs Ex-Governor Ambode's Faction In Lagos To Weaken Tinubu’s Influence
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills Ex-Kano Governor Kwankwaso Over N10billion Fraud
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawless Department Of State Services Seals Venue Of Parallel Congress In Kano, Fires Teargas At Supporters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Hundreds Of Sudanese Storm Khartoum To Protest Against Failed Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News There’s Sit-At-Home On Thursday To Honour Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Trial – IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity You Can’t Win Election In Your Church – Primate Ayodele Tackles Pastor Bakare Over ‘Selfish Claims On 2023 Presidency’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Controversial Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Loses Mother, Bintu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Exchange Fire In Osun All Progressives Congress Election, Two injured
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Nigeria's Next President Should Be From South-East Region — Lagos Archbishop, Adewale-Martins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Falana Chambers Writes Inspector-General Of Police, Demands Full Protection For Protesting Nigerians On October 20 In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Hakeem Odumosu, An Extremely Lawless, Sycophantic Policeman Who Only Roars During Protests, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Activist, Sowore Drags Nigerian Female Police Officer Who Shot Him, Altine And Her Power-drunk Colleagues Who Assaulted Him To Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad