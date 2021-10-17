Breaking: Candidates Loyal To Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Win APC Party Congress In Adamawa

SaharaReporters gathered that all contestants whose names are on the unity list would shortly be declared winners in the keenly contested state congress in the party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2021

A unity list of candidates, purportedly endorsed by Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari for the State Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, is what has decided the winners in the state congress polls.

SaharaReporters gathered that all contestants whose names are on the unity list would shortly be declared winners in the keenly contested state congress in the party.

As things stand and going by the mode of election adopted, ballots so far cast indicate that contestants supported by by the First Lady were those elected at the congress.

For instance, Ibrahim Bilal, state chairman, supported by Aisha Buhari, has scored 1,640 to defeat his keenly contesting rival, Vrati Nzonzo, who garnered 224 votes.

SaharaReporters, New York

