Buhari Government Plans To Kill More Igbos With Deployment Of Over 33,000 Police Personnel For Anambra Election—IPOB Alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the deployment of 34,587 police personnel, three police helicopters, among others for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election as a ploy to kill more South-Easterners.

This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

Last Thursday, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba said 34,587 operatives would be deployed to Anambra for the state’s November 6 governorship election.

He said the deployment would consist of conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Forces, Explosive Ordnance Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit and a medical team.

The secessionist group, however, noted that it had no business with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and was not aware the electoral body existed.

The statement reads: “Following the statement from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it is coming to negotiate or dialogue with IPOB over the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to reiterate once again that we have no business with INEC.

“IPOB family worldwide doesn't know whether or not INEC exists. We have nothing to do with the election INEC is conducting, and we wonder why INEC would want to drag us into the election.

“INEC should face what is facing it and leave IPOB alone. We didn't dialogue with the Nigerian government let alone INEC.

“We found laughable the declaration by the Nigeria police that they are coming to Anambra State governorship election on the 6th of November with 33,000 personnel and 3 helicopters to kill Igbo citizens on that day; this statement from Fulani controlled police IGP shows how prepared they are to kill our people and also a clear indication that Nigerian police and the Fulani cabal do not want the election in Anambra to hold.

“We also want to place on record that the plan by the Nigerian police to deploy over 33,000 police and three helicopters, among others to Anambra State for the November 6 governorship election, is another ploy to kill more innocent Biafrans. This confirms our fears and earlier intelligence that the Fulani controlled security agents have perfected plans to use the election to force more Biafra youths to their early grave.

“We, therefore, wish to advise Biafrans in Anambra State to be very cautious of this wicked plot and not play into their hands.”