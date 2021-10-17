#EndSARS: How Buhari's Regime, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Mobilised Armed Thugs To Attack Unarmed Protesters — Sowore

Buhari's regime conveyed thugs in government-registered vehicles to attack peaceful protesters, leading to the death of some of the demonstrators.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2021

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has said President Muhammadu Buhari's regime mobilised armed thugs to disrupt the #EndSARS protest which was organised by young Nigerians last year. 

The protest was organised to seek an end to police brutality, among other demands. 

He stated this in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday. 

Sowore condemned the hypocrisy of Nigerian leaders who have asked youths to desist from organising a protest in honour of the victims of the #EndSARS protest, citing alleged plans by hoodlums to hijack the protests. 

According to him, Buhari's regime conveyed thugs in government-registered vehicles to attack peaceful protesters, leading to the death of some of the demonstrators. 

He further said the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave out air-conditioned BRT buses to the hoodlums to invade a protest venue last October.

The post reads: “Throughout the #EndSARS protests in October 2020, the Muhammadu Buhari regime mobilised well-armed thugs to attack unarmed #EndSARS protesters here in Abuja, they were ferried around in Government registered vehicles, some of them mobilised through Jabi Park, they injured and even killed two peaceful protesters. 

“In Lagos, Gov. Sanwo-Olu gave out official air-conditioned state-owned commercial BRT buses to thugs to attack #EndSARS peaceful protesters camped at the Lagos State House of Assembly, when they didn’t succeed, they mobilised the HQ Nigerian Army to shoot and murder innocent #Endsarsprotesters at #Lekkitollgate, that global terrorism carried out against innocent young Nigerian citizens by Muhammadu Buhari, Jide Sanwo-Olu and then Chief of Army Staff Yusuf Tukur Buratai led to the untimely but brutal deaths of many.

“Now the same government is claiming they are worried about 'hoodlums hijacking' the #EndSARSmemorial. 

“Muhammadu Buhari, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and DSS (Department of State Services) men accompanying hoodlums are the real HOODLUMS! #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo.”

Buhari had in the past claimed last year’s #EndSARS protest against police brutality was aimed at removing him from office.

He added that those who participated in the protest have made Nigeria unattractive to investors.

“This question was answered last year when there was the #EndSARS protest. You remember the young people that wanted to march here and remove me?

“Tell the young people to behave themselves and make the country safe, then we can attract real investors to the country,” he had said during an interview with Arise TV.

The #EndSARS protest, which was held between October 8 and 20 last year, was a public outcry for an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion and abuse of power, especially by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest, which started peacefully, led to the disbandment of SARS by the Nigerian government.

The protest was brought to a halt on October 20, 2020, when officers of the Nigerian Army shot at the protesters, killing and injuring some of them at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

This year, the Nigeria Police have threatened to quash any protest held in memory of the victims.

