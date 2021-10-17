FreeMaziNnamdiKanu Initiative Clarifies Reliefs Sought By Biafra Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In Lawsuit Against Buhari Government

An initiative called #FreeMaziNnamdiKanu has clarified the reliefs sought in the lawsuit filed by Aloy Ejimakor, one of the counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on behalf of the separatist leader before the Abia State High Court.

On September 7, 2021, Ejimakor filed a suit before a state High Court to press for Kanu’s release to get adequate medical treatments, among other rights entitled to him.

Nnamdi Kanu

The suit seeks to enforce Kanu’s right to life and dignity, liberty, fair hearing, and freedom from arbitrary arrest, detention and unlawful expulsion.

While Kanu is the applicant, there are eight respondents: Federal Republic of Nigeria; Attorney-General of the Federation; Chief of Army Staff; Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Abia State; Inspector-General of Police; Commissioner for Police, Abia State; Director-General, State Security Service (SSS) and Abia State Director, State Security Service.

The clarification comes amid negative campaigns against the suit which is allegedly being sponsored by Kanu's enemies.

A statement sent to SaharaReporters by the #FreeMaziNnamdiKanu initiative reads: “For the avoidance of any doubt, the Suit filed by Barr. Aloy Ejimakor on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the High Court of Abia State is requesting the following:

“A declaration that the military invasion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Abia State in September 2017 by the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of his fundamental rights to life, the dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A declaration that the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government without due process of law is arbitrary, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A declaration that the torture and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights against torture and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A declaration that the expulsion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria by the Nigerian government and his consequent detention and planned prosecution in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of his fundamental rights against unlawful expulsion and detention, and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“An order of injunction restraining the Nigerian government from taking any further step in the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) pursuant to his unlawful his expulsion from Kenya to Nigeria.

“An order mandating and compelling the Nigerian government to forthwith release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and to restore him to his liberty, same being his state of being as of 19th June, 2021; and to thereupon repatriate him to Britain, his country of domicile and citizenship.

“An order mandating and compelling the Nigerian government to issue an official Letter of Apology to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the infringement of his fundamental rights and publication of said Letter of Apology in three (3) national dailies and for such order or further order(s) as the Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this Suit.”