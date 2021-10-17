Gunmen Abduct Two Students Of University Close To Nigeria's Capital City, Abuja

Unknown gunmen on Saturday kidnapped two students of the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The kidnappers invaded the Mararaba community hosting the university between 7 and 8 pm, shooting sporadically and succeeded in kidnapping two students of the Institution, Vanguard reports.

Gunmen

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports obtained by the newspaper on Sunday stated that, one Hon. Yahaya Adams (Major), the first son of Zafir Yahaya Adams, was kidnapped last night alongside the students.

The kidnappers reportedly made contact with the family around 11.30 pm on Saturday night, demanding a ramson of N25 million.

A statement quoted the family as saying, “We are soliciting for your fervent prayers for the safe and early release of our children. Thanks."

The public relations officer of the police command in Nasarawa state, Ramhan Nansel confirmed the abduction of the students.

He was quoted as saying, “We have just met as I speak with you at 12.30 pm in the Anti-kidnapping office with the institution’s PRO (public relations officer), CSO (chief security officer) on the issue.

"Anti-kidnapping squad has been dispatched to the area while investigation has commenced."