Move By Buhari Government To Stop #EndSARS Memorial Protest Is Illogical, Provocative— Lawyer, Ubani Says

He further advised the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to ensure the protection of protesters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2021

A former Second Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Monday Ubani has described as illogical, efforts by the Nigeria Police and some state governments to stop gatherings in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest. 

In a statement sent to SaharaReporters, Ubani argued that the plan by the youth to organise the protest is in accordance with the provision of the 1999 constitution. 

He further advised the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to ensure the protection of protesters. 

Ubani's statement comes amid warnings by the Lagos and Oyo states police commands against protests, saying such gatherings would be repelled.

He wrote, “My attention has been drawn to the threat both by the state government and the Nigerian Police to stop Nigerians from commemorating the EndSARS protest which allegedly claimed several lives last year. 

“We emphasize these facts for the umpteenth time that such act of aggression against the citizens' rights that are guaranteed by the constitution is illegal, illogical and provocative. 

“The rights to peaceful assembly and movement including expression are products of the 1999 constitution as amended which remains the grundnorm. 

“If there is any law that is meant to derogate from those rights, it has to be a reasonable law made in a democratic society. For now, no such law exists that outlaws the peaceful gathering and free expression of the citizens of Nigeria. 

“The Nigerian Police represented by the current Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu is advised to ensure that those who really want to commemorate the great event in a peaceful manner are given adequate security protection to carry out that basic civic duty. 

“May I remind the present government, in case they have forgotten, that governance is not a monologue but a dialogue between the led and their leaders.

“Effective participation and feedback mechanism are powerful instruments that precipitate good governance in a democratic society. Autocracy and unimaginative exclusion of the people in governance have terrible and negative consequences in the country. 

“It is my belief that those who intend to commemorate the EndSARS anniversary are knowledgeable enough to know that there are legal consequences for riotous and destructive behaviour under our criminal code.

“Let the people be allowed to freely express themselves, especially now that nobody is sure of those promises the government made over a year ago to carry out reforms on the policing system in Nigeria. 

“They need to hear the verdict of the people and it will enable the government to properly assess itself on whether they have kept to their promises. 
#PeacefulProtestIsMyRight.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Lagos Police Make U-turn, Approve #EndSARS Protests, Frown On Road Closures
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Groups To Hold Lecture On #EndSARS, Memorial Of Celebrated Murdered Journalist, Dele Giwa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: How Buhari's Regime, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Mobilised Armed Thugs To Attack Unarmed Protesters — Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Music Star, Falz Mobilises Youths For October 20 #EndSARS Memorial Protest At Felabration Festival
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM "Buhari Government Is A Full-Blown Pandemic, Enough Is Enough"—CORE To Hold Nationwide Protests, Declares Lockdown August 5
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News How Obanikoro, Fayose, Chris Uba And Brig. General Momoh Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election In Collusion With The Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Travel Restrictions: Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife Slam N4Billion Lawsuits Against Attorney-General Malami, Nigeria's Secret Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Make U-turn, Approve #EndSARS Protests, Frown On Road Closures
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Candidates Loyal To Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Win APC Party Congress In Adamawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'Ex-Ogun Governor Amosun Fuelling Crisis In All Progressives Congress Party In Oyo'—Group Seeks Buhari's Intervention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Groups To Hold Lecture On #EndSARS, Memorial Of Celebrated Murdered Journalist, Dele Giwa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity 'Please Pray For Us'—One Of 17 American Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Pleads In WhatsApp Message
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Shame Of A Nation: How Nigerian Military Paid Bandits N20Million To Protect Buhari — Report
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: How Buhari's Regime, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Mobilised Armed Thugs To Attack Unarmed Protesters — Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights VIRAL VIDEO: Nigeria Police Arrest Officers Who Extorted, Assaulted Passengers Along Expressway In Kogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Music Star, Falz Mobilises Youths For October 20 #EndSARS Memorial Protest At Felabration Festival
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Two Students Of University Close To Nigeria's Capital City, Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics You Used To Love Our Reports As Opposion Party Member, Now You Condemn Us—Group Tackles Kwara Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad