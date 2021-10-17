Nigerian First-class Emir Regains Freedom From Kidnappers After 32 Days With Support Of Herders' Union

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara, Hassan Atto, has regained his freedom 32 days following his abduction by bandits.

The monarch was abducted on September 14 by gunmen along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, with one police officer killed and two other people injured.

The Bundugu Emirate on Sunday announced that the Emir had regained his freedom and was undergoing clinical and psychological treatment following his ordeal in the hands of kidnappers.

The statement reads: “The Emir of Bungudu (Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu) Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom after 32 days in captivity. On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this trying time.

“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period. Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government for playing a key role to see our father returned home safely.

“We salute the Nigeria Police Force and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria for the support in facilitating the release of the Emir.

“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.”