Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists Killed As Military, Insurgents Clash In Maiduguri

While soldiers engaged the insurgents, residents of Pompomari, 778 and 1000 housing estates were put on alert.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2021

No fewer than three Nigerian soldiers and 20 Boko Haram insurgents lost their lives on Saturday as the military tried to recapture Maiduguri town, the Borno state capital. 

 

The insurgents were said to have invaded 777 housing estate, on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis around 10: 15 pm on Saturday. 

A report by Peoples Gazette says Air Force fighter helicopters were immediately deployed to prevent the insurgents from taking over the area.

 

While soldiers engaged the insurgents, residents of Pompomari, 778 and 1000 housing estates were put on alert.

 

The incident came hours after Nigerian soldiers at Banki Junction, in the Kumshe area of the state had repelled an ambush laid by Boko Haram terrorists. 

 

Similarly, three soldiers and 20 terrorists were killed in a separate incident that occurred around 07:45 pm on Friday.

 

Assorted weapons and mats belonging to the insurgents were seized in the process.

 

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have killed thousands and displaced millions of people in North-Eastern Nigeria.

 

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by insurgents.

 

Over 500 soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

 

At least 33 soldiers were killed early in the year when two vehicles loaded with explosives rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

 

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

 

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

 

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Air Force Denies Paying N20Million To Bandits In Exchange For Anti-aircraft Weapons To Protect Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Terrorism We’ll Take On Terrorists In Our Land –IPOB
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Borno Governor, Zulum, Tasks Military On Displaced Boko Haram Victims
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through International Trade In Smoked Fish
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Travellers, Kidnap Soldier, Three Humanitarian Workers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough, Northern Elders Forum Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Travel Restrictions: Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Wife Slam N4Billion Lawsuits Against Attorney-General Malami, Nigeria's Secret Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Make U-turn, Approve #EndSARS Protests, Frown On Road Closures
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Candidates Loyal To Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari Win APC Party Congress In Adamawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 'Ex-Ogun Governor Amosun Fuelling Crisis In All Progressives Congress Party In Oyo'—Group Seeks Buhari's Intervention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Groups To Hold Lecture On #EndSARS, Memorial Of Celebrated Murdered Journalist, Dele Giwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Move By Buhari Government To Stop #EndSARS Memorial Protest Is Illogical, Provocative— Lawyer, Ubani Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity 'Please Pray For Us'—One Of 17 American Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Pleads In WhatsApp Message
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Shame Of A Nation: How Nigerian Military Paid Bandits N20Million To Protect Buhari — Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: How Buhari's Regime, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Mobilised Armed Thugs To Attack Unarmed Protesters — Sowore
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights VIRAL VIDEO: Nigeria Police Arrest Officers Who Extorted, Assaulted Passengers Along Expressway In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Music Star, Falz Mobilises Youths For October 20 #EndSARS Memorial Protest At Felabration Festival
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Two Students Of University Close To Nigeria's Capital City, Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad