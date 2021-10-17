Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists Killed As Military, Insurgents Clash In Maiduguri

No fewer than three Nigerian soldiers and 20 Boko Haram insurgents lost their lives on Saturday as the military tried to recapture Maiduguri town, the Borno state capital.

The insurgents were said to have invaded 777 housing estate, on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis around 10: 15 pm on Saturday.

A report by Peoples Gazette says Air Force fighter helicopters were immediately deployed to prevent the insurgents from taking over the area.

While soldiers engaged the insurgents, residents of Pompomari, 778 and 1000 housing estates were put on alert.

The incident came hours after Nigerian soldiers at Banki Junction, in the Kumshe area of the state had repelled an ambush laid by Boko Haram terrorists.

Similarly, three soldiers and 20 terrorists were killed in a separate incident that occurred around 07:45 pm on Friday.

Assorted weapons and mats belonging to the insurgents were seized in the process.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have killed thousands and displaced millions of people in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by insurgents.

Over 500 soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were killed early in the year when two vehicles loaded with explosives rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.